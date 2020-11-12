Biden appoints longtime advisor as chief of staff on first key hire

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday appointed longtime adviser Ron Klain as White House chief of staff in his first major appointment, as he builds his administration, whether President Donald Trump accepts the results or not. elections.

Klain, 59, was Biden’s chief of staff when the 77-year-old was vice president to President Barack Obama and was widely expected to be appointed chief of staff.

He also has experience battling a public health crisis, having worked as Obama’s “Ebola Czar” in 2014. A fierce critic of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Klain should be a figure. key in Biden’s response to the health crisis.

“His deep and varied experience and ability to work with people from all political backgrounds is precisely what I need in a White House Chief of Staff as we face this moment of crisis and bring our country together again. Biden said in a statement.

As Biden moves forward in the transition, Trump has refused to concede or cooperate, and his campaign has continued with legal efforts to reverse the results in key states.

Biden claimed victory last Saturday by winning a series of battlefield states to claim the necessary 270 electoral votes from the State-by-State Electoral College that determines who will win the presidency. Biden also led the popular vote of more than five million votes with a few states still counting the votes.

Trump is the first U.S. president to lose a reelection bid since 1992.

Klain has been applauded for his role as Barack Obama’s ‘Ebola Czar’, a post he held during the Ebola outbreak in Africa in 2014 [File: Larry Downing/Reuters]

Richard Goodstein, a Democratic strategist, noted that world leaders had already recognized that Biden would become the next president of the United States.

Biden spoke by phone with the President of South Korea and the prime ministers of Japan and Australia on Wednesday.

“They want to engage with him in a way that they have had a hard time engaging with Trump,” Goodstein told Al Jazeera. “The problem is, Donald Trump is known to break standards and do things that don’t seem well thought out. There are things he could do – certainly in terms of international relations – that he could do and could set things back. Donald Trump flexes his muscles because it makes him feel important. This makes the job even more difficult for Joe Biden.

Biden worked with Klain for decades and hired him as an advisor during the presidential campaign. A trusted and experienced political assistant, he also worked with Vice President Al Gore under the administration of Bill Clinton.

As Biden’s chief of staff during the financial crisis ten years ago, Klain helped oversee the implementation of the $ 787 billion Recovery Act that boosted the U.S. economy.

In 2014, he received applause from public health experts as the coordinator of the government’s response to Ebola.

“Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years we have worked together, especially when we saved the US economy from one of the worst downturns in our history in 2009 and later overcame a serious emergency. health care in 2014, ”Biden said.

Klain described his appointment as “the honor of a lifetime”.

“I look forward to helping him and the Vice President-elect bring together a talented and diverse team to work in the White House, as we tackle their ambitious agenda for change and seek to bridge the divisions in our country, ”he said in a statement. declaration.

‘Will of the people’

Trump’s latest trial is in Michigan, where he lags 148,000 votes, or 2.6 percentage points, in total unofficial votes, according to Edison Research.

Jake Rollow, a spokesperson for the Michigan State Department, said the Trump campaign was promoting false statements aimed at eroding public confidence in the election. The lawsuit made allegations of voting misconduct, focusing on the Democratic stronghold of Wayne County, which includes Detroit.

“It doesn’t change the truth: Michigan’s election was conducted in a fair, secure and transparent manner, and the results faithfully reflect the will of the people,” Rollow said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is a Republican, said every ballot cast in the state’s 159 counties would again be hand-counted. He said the process was due to start this week and would be completed in time to certify the results before the November 20 deadline.

Biden was declared president even without Georgia. Before the recount, he held a lead of just over 14,000 votes, or 0.3 percentage point, in a southern state that Democrats have not staged in a presidential election since 1992.

Judges have dismissed several lawsuits against Trump, and legal experts say litigation is unlikely to change the outcome.

A Republican strategist with ties to the White House admitted the legal maneuvers were a last-minute move.

“They are planning to throw up 100 Hail Mary,” he said, using a football term referring to a desperate pass at the end of a game.