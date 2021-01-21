Biden appoints gang of acting agency heads

President Biden on Wednesday appointed acting heads of federal agencies to temporarily fill the posts until the Senate can confirm his nominees.

Why is this important: the impeachment trial because former President Trump will prevent the chamber from confirming Biden’s nominees and could inhibit his efforts to heal the country and its economy.

Driving the news: The Senate confirmed Avril Haines as director of national intelligence on Wednesday, although Biden still appointed Lora Shiao as interim director.

The big picture: Democrats pressured Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) to conclude Trump’s impeachment trial as quickly as possible, although it is not clear whether Republicans have agreed to a trial accelerated.

What they say: “These officials, like so many in the federal government, are dedicated to serving the American people, not a political party or an agenda,” Biden said.

“I am grateful for their willingness to take the initiative to lead during these difficult times and to help us ensure that the government continues to function and serve the American people. Together, we are restoring confidence in the federal government and building our nation back better. “

Heads of temporary agencies:

Central Intelligence Agency, David Cohen

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Dave Uejio

US Department of Agriculture, Kevin Shea

Department of Commerce, Wynn Coggins

Department of Defense, David Norquist

Department of Education, Phil Rosenfelt

Department of Energy, David Huizenga

Department of Health and Human Services, Norris Cochran

Department of Homeland Security, David Pekoske

Department of Housing and Urban Development, Matt Ammonn

Department of the Interior, Scott de la Vega

Department of Justice, Monty Wilkinson

Department of Labor, Al Stewart

State Department, Dan Smith

Department of Transportation, Lana Hurdle

Department of the Treasury, Andy Baukol

Department of Veterans Affairs, Dat Tran

Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Lora Shiao

Environmental Protection Agency, Jane Nishida

General Service Administration, Katy Kale

National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Steve Jurczyk

National Endowment for the Arts, Ann Eilers

National Endowment for the Humanities, Adam Wolfson

Office of Management and Budget, Rob Fairweather

Office of National Drug Control Policy, Regina LaBelle

Office of Personnel Management, Kathy McGettigan

Peace Corps, Carol Spahn

Small Business Administration, Tami Perriello

Social Security Administration, Andrew Saul

US Agency for Global Media, Kelu Chao

US Agency for International Development, Gloria Steele

American International Development Finance Corporation, Dev Jagadesan

American Mission to the United Nations, Rich Mills

Office of the United States Trade Representative, Maria Pagan

