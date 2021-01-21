Biden appoints gang of acting agency heads
President Biden on Wednesday appointed acting heads of federal agencies to temporarily fill the posts until the Senate can confirm his nominees.
Why is this important: the impeachment trial because former President Trump will prevent the chamber from confirming Biden’s nominees and could inhibit his efforts to heal the country and its economy.
Get smarter and faster with news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read Subscribe to Axios newsletters here.
Driving the news: The Senate confirmed Avril Haines as director of national intelligence on Wednesday, although Biden still appointed Lora Shiao as interim director.
The big picture: Democrats pressured Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) to conclude Trump’s impeachment trial as quickly as possible, although it is not clear whether Republicans have agreed to a trial accelerated.
What they say: “These officials, like so many in the federal government, are dedicated to serving the American people, not a political party or an agenda,” Biden said.
“I am grateful for their willingness to take the initiative to lead during these difficult times and to help us ensure that the government continues to function and serve the American people. Together, we are restoring confidence in the federal government and building our nation back better. “
Heads of temporary agencies:
-
Central Intelligence Agency, David Cohen
-
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Dave Uejio
-
US Department of Agriculture, Kevin Shea
-
Department of Commerce, Wynn Coggins
-
Department of Defense, David Norquist
-
Department of Education, Phil Rosenfelt
-
Department of Energy, David Huizenga
-
Department of Health and Human Services, Norris Cochran
-
Department of Homeland Security, David Pekoske
-
Department of Housing and Urban Development, Matt Ammonn
-
Department of the Interior, Scott de la Vega
-
Department of Justice, Monty Wilkinson
-
Department of Labor, Al Stewart
-
State Department, Dan Smith
-
Department of Transportation, Lana Hurdle
-
Department of the Treasury, Andy Baukol
-
Department of Veterans Affairs, Dat Tran
-
Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Lora Shiao
-
Environmental Protection Agency, Jane Nishida
-
General Service Administration, Katy Kale
-
National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Steve Jurczyk
-
National Endowment for the Arts, Ann Eilers
-
National Endowment for the Humanities, Adam Wolfson
-
Office of Management and Budget, Rob Fairweather
-
Office of National Drug Control Policy, Regina LaBelle
-
Office of Personnel Management, Kathy McGettigan
-
Peace Corps, Carol Spahn
-
Small Business Administration, Tami Perriello
-
Social Security Administration, Andrew Saul
-
US Agency for Global Media, Kelu Chao
-
US Agency for International Development, Gloria Steele
-
American International Development Finance Corporation, Dev Jagadesan
-
American Mission to the United Nations, Rich Mills
-
Office of the United States Trade Representative, Maria Pagan
Be smart: free registration for America’s most influential newsletter.
Source link