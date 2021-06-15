Biden appoints candidate U.S. ambassadors to Israel, Mexico

WASHINGTON – President Biden on Tuesday announced his long-awaited first slate of ambassadors, including his candidates for key positions in Mexico, Israel and NATO, as he made his first overseas trip since his input function.

Mr. Biden also named Chesley B. Sullenberger III, the pilot who executed a water landing off Midtown Manhattan after a double engine failure, his plane collapsed towards earth, as a candidate for the post of ambassador to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Among the nine candidates announced were Ken Salazar, a former senator from Colorado who served as Home Secretary under the Obama administration, as ambassador to Mexico; and Thomas R. Nides, vice president of Morgan Stanley who served as assistant secretary of state under President Barack Obama, as ambassador to Israel.

The official announcements of the long-rumored appointments came as Mr. Biden traveled to Europe to demonstrate to world leaders that “America is back to the table.” Mr Nides’ appointment also came just days after a new government in Israel came to power, opening up the possibility of a less contentious relationship with the Biden administration.