Biden applauds Gaza ceasefire deal

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the United States welcomes a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and stressed that the United States will continue to support Israel militarily.

“The United States fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks by Hamas and other Gaza-based terrorist groups that have claimed the lives of innocent civilians,” Biden said in an address at the White House in Washington.

“These hostilities have resulted in the tragic deaths of so many civilians, including children, and I extend my sincere condolences to all the families, Israeli and Palestinian, who have lost loved ones,” Biden said.

In a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier today, Biden said he had “praised” the Israelis for ending the conflict immediately after 11 days and “assured” Netanyahu of the continuation of the conflict. US military support.

Biden said he had spoken with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas as part of “intense diplomatic engagement” and thanked the Egyptians for their role in negotiation of the agreement.

Biden said the United States will work with the United Nations and other international organizations to “provide rapid humanitarian aid” to the people of Gaza.

“We will do this in full partnership with the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas … in a way that will not allow Hamas to simply replenish its military arsenal,” Biden said.

“I believe that Palestinians and Israelis also deserve to live in security and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy,” said Biden, pledging to continue to pursue “silent and relentless diplomacy to this end. “.

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire proposal from Egypt to take effect early Friday in Gaza even though the sounds of the explosions could still be heard in Gaza.

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office announced that his security cabinet voted unanimously for a “mutual and unconditional” truce.

Earlier, a Hamas official said the ceasefire would be “mutual and simultaneous,” the Reuters news service reported.

“The Palestinian resistance will respect this agreement as long as the Occupation (Israel) does the same,” Taher al-Nono, media advisor to Hamas leader Ismail Haniya, said in a statement.

Egypt had ordered two security delegations in Israel and the Palestinian Territories to work towards compliance with the ceasefire, Egyptian state television reported according to Reuters.

The reaction of US analysts to the announcement of a ceasefire has been one of cautious relief and recognition that the underlying causes of hostilities remain.

Aaron David Miller, senior researcher at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, tweeted that the ceasefire would be “vulnerable to a number of challenges.”

Ceasefires are meant to be broken and one accepted by the Israeli Cabinet can be vulnerable to a number of challenges. The Middle East has two negotiating speeds – slower and slower. High hopes, very low expectations. – Aaron David Miller (@ aarondmiller2) May 20, 2021

Shibley Telhami, a professor at the University of Maryland, called the deal a “fig leaf” that both sides needed and predicted that if “the guns fall silent… the silent violence of the occupation” will continue.

3 thoughts on the ceasefire:

1. Both sides wanted it, just need fig leaf

2. Biden’s Dilemma: If he claims his appeal yesterday did, then why didn’t he act before a great death and great ruin?

3. The guns will remain silent, but the silent violence of the occupation will not end.https://t.co/kolob9KNxQ – Shibley Telhami (@ShibleyTelhami) May 20, 2021

Biden had urged Netanyahu to defuse tensions in the Gaza conflict “on the way” to a ceasefire in a phone call on May 19. The two leaders spoke on six occasions during the 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas.

“The president told the prime minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the road to a ceasefire,” White House spokeswoman Karine told reporters. Jean Pierre.

Biden and administration officials urged Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials to end the bombing of Gaza, the Associated Press news agency reported.

Biden faces competing internal pressure in the United States to both support Israel and hold the American ally responsible for the use of American-made weapons and violations of Palestinian human rights.

Democrats in Congress led by progressive lawmakers Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders presented measures to block a $ 735 million arms sale to Israel.

Biden took a ‘sharper’ tone with Netanyahu in Monday’s appeal, with the US president telling the Israeli prime minister that criticism of the attacks on Gaza could only be avoided for a limited time, The New York Times reported .

A White House reading of Biden’s appeal to Netanyahu on Monday said Biden had expressed support for a ceasefire, but reaffirmed Israel’s right to self-defense and said nothing about the matter of the United States urging Israel to end the fighting.