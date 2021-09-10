Biden announces new US vaccine requirements to fight COVID

US President Joe Biden announced a series of measures to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in the United States, including requiring federal employees to be vaccinated and requiring large employers to ensure their workers be vaccinated or tested weekly for the virus.

In a speech on Thursday, Biden expressed his dismay that some Americans were refusing to take the vaccine amid an increase in cases and deaths from the virus largely due to unvaccinated people.

“What makes it incredibly more frustrating is that we have the tools to fight COVID-19, and a distinct minority of Americans backed by a distinct minority of elected officials is preventing us from turning the corner,” a- he declared.

Biden condemned what he called “pandemic policy,” saying the new requirements are aimed at reducing the number of unvaccinated people in the United States.

He said about 80 million eligible people – out of a population of nearly 330 million – had yet to receive a single shot of the vaccine.

“I am announcing that the Ministry of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees who together employ more than 80 million workers to ensure that their workforce is fully immunized or tests negative at least once a week. Biden said.

In a separate statement, the White House said the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was developing the new rule. Companies that fail to comply with the regulations face a fine of up to $ 14,000 for each violation, the Reuters news agency and the Wall Street Journal reported.

Biden’s forceful action comes as the United States and the world struggle to contain a resurgence of the virus.

After infection rates in the United States fell in early summer amid a mass vaccination campaign, the virus arose again in the past two months with the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Biden noted that some large companies, including conservative outlet Fox News, already require staff to be vaccinated.

The president also announced that all workers in medical facilities participating in federally-subsidized health programs would be required to be vaccinated – a provision that the White House says will cover 17 million people.

“If you’re looking for care in a healthcare facility, you should be able to know that the people who are treating you are vaccinated – it’s simple, straightforward, period,” Biden said.

Republicans reject measures

Republican lawmakers were quick to condemn Biden’s announcement. Congressman Thomas Massie, a staunch opponent of vaccination warrants, called the measures “absolutely unconstitutional.”

It is absolutely unconstitutional: “The extended rules require all employers with more than 100 workers to require that they be vaccinated or tested for the virus every week, affecting an estimated 80 million Americans.”https://t.co/KkDzpN5hTR – Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 9, 2021

Congressman Dan Bishop alluded to the legal challenges the requirements may face. “Things that are unconstitutional tend to fall apart in the courts,” he wrote on Twitter.

Some Republican governors have also spoken out against the new requirements. “I will pursue all legal options available to the state of Georgia to end this blatantly illegal reach of the Biden administration,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted.

The Republican National Committee said in a statement that it intends to sue the Biden administration for the vaccine mandate.

In his speech, Biden said patience with unvaccinated people was “running out,” stressing that their refusal to be vaccinated was costing everyone the chance to return to pre-pandemic normality.

“My message to unvaccinated Americans is, what more can we expect? What more do we need to see? We have made vaccinations free, safe and convenient, ”he said.

Biden also urged private entities to implement their own vaccine requirements.

“I appeal to those of you who run large entertainment venues – from sports arenas to concert halls to cinemas – please demand that people get vaccinated or test negative as a condition of ‘entry,’ Biden said.