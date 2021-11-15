World
Biden and Xi meet virtually amid strained US-China relationship
WASHINGTON – President Joe biden and chinese president Xi Jinping opened talks on Monday evening at a virtual summit intended to stabilize relations between the two world powers amid tense competition.
The meeting, which is still ongoing, has come to a low point in a relationship that most foreign policy analysts say will define the 21st century after years of strained relations. The two sides explained that they saw basic communication as the key to avoiding a major crisis.
Source link