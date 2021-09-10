Biden and Xi discuss to avoid US-Chinese “conflict”: W. House

US President Joe Biden held talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time in seven months on Thursday, urging them to ensure that “competition” between the two powers does not become “a conflict,” the President said. White House.

During the call, Biden’s message was that the United States wants to ensure that “the momentum remains competitive and that we don’t have any situation in the future where we slide into unintentional conflict,” said a senior official in the US administration to reporters.

It was the leaders’ first call since February, when they spoke for two hours, shortly after Biden took over from Donald Trump.

U.S.-China relations collapsed under Trump, who launched a trade war between the world’s top and two economies. The Biden administration, while urging multilateralism and an end to Trump’s “America First” ideology, has kept trade tariffs in place and remains tough on other contentious areas of the relationship with Beijing .

However, the White House has signaled that the diplomatic standoff is unsustainable and potentially dangerous, requiring leadership intervention during Thursday’s call.

“We welcome fierce competition, but we do not want this competition to degenerate into conflict,” the official told reporters, on condition of anonymity.

The aim of the call was to put in place “safeguards” so that the relationship could be “managed responsibly”.

Lower-level attempts to engage with China have not gone well, particularly during an exchange of anger in March between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and senior Chinese officials when they meet in Anchorage, in Alaska.

“We were not very satisfied with the behavior of our interlocutors,” the senior official told reporters.

Accusing the Chinese of being mostly “reluctant to engage in serious or substantial talks,” the official said “we don’t think this is how responsible nations act, especially given the importance global US-Chinese competition “.

Faced with the stalemate, “President Biden understood the importance of directly engaging President Xi,” the official said.

According to a White House reading after the call, Biden and Xi had “discussed areas where our interests converge and areas where our interests, values ​​and perspectives diverge.”

– No “breakthroughs” –

Thursday’s call focused on “broad and strategic” issues, with no concrete decisions expected on the outstanding issues or the establishment of a first Biden-Xi summit, the official said.

The list of disagreements between Washington and Beijing is long and growing.

Beyond trade, with White House official complaining of “China’s unfair and coercive trade practices”, tension intensifies over China’s claims on Taiwan and many islands in the China Sea southern.

There are areas where the two powers must also cooperate or at least coordinate, including on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and the climate crisis.

But Thursday’s call was “not to find some sort of breakthrough deals,” the senior official said.

It was about “keeping the lines of communication open” and ending previous cycles where the relationship blew hot and cold.

“Our goal is to truly achieve a stable state of affairs between the United States and China,” the official said.

Biden, who forged a close relationship with Xi when he was Barack Obama’s vice president, clearly believes in his powers of personal contact when it comes to diplomacy.

He took part in the call in hopes of bridging the growing divide between the United States and China and “to have this kind of discussion. They certainly did on their first phone call in February,” said the senior administration official.

