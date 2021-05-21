Biden and South Korean Moon ‘deeply concerned’ about South Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden said on Friday that he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in remained “deeply concerned” about the situation with North Korea, and announced that he would deploy a new special envoy to the region to help refocus efforts on pressure Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

Moon, meanwhile, hailed America’s “return” to the world stage and said the two leaders pledged at their meeting to work closely for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Biden told a joint press conference with Moon that he was sending career diplomat Sung Kim, who was previously ambassador to South Korea, to serve as special envoy to the region. Moon said Biden’s decision “reflected the United States’ strong commitment to explore diplomacy and its willingness to engage in dialogue with North Korea.”

Biden also announced that the United States would vaccinate 550,000 South Korean servicemen who serve alongside American forces on the peninsula.

This marks the Biden administration’s first commitment to what it plans to do with the 80 million doses of vaccine it plans to distribute globally over the next six weeks. Biden said he hoped to use domestically produced vaccines as a modern “arsenal of democracy,” a reference to the US effort to arm the Allies during World War II. At the same time, the White House has pledged not to attach political conditions to countries receiving the doses as global vaccine diplomacy heats up.

Moon came to Washington seeking renewed diplomatic urgency from the United States to curb North Korea’s nuclear program, even as the White House had signaled it was considering the issue longer term. . Biden also wanted to discuss the coordination of vaccine distribution, climate change and regional security concerns raised by China.

Their meeting was only Biden’s second in-person session with a foreign leader due to the coronavirus pandemic. His first was with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Moon later said he and Biden spoke “like old friends” and stressed the need for cooperation on security issues in the region.

“The most urgent common task that our two countries must undertake is to achieve complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula,” he said.

Biden did not rule out meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Kim. But in a veiled reference to former President Donald Trump’s charm offensive with Kim, Biden said he would not duplicate efforts of the “recent past.”

Trump has met the dictator face to face three times and exchanged what he called “love letters” with the leader.

“I wouldn’t give him everything he’s looking for,” Biden said of Kim, which is “international recognition”.

Biden paid tribute to the “long history of shared sacrifice” of the two allies. His formal talks with Moon in the afternoon were long, Biden said in previous remarks, because “I enjoyed the meeting so much that it caused us to put everything back. He said his staff had repeatedly interrupted to warn that they had exceeded the time.

Moon said, “The world welcomes the return of America,” an oblique reference to Trump’s attempts to disengage from certain aspects of American diplomacy.

The White House announced last month that it had completed a review of North Korea’s policy and Biden would deviate from the strategies of his two most recent predecessors, rejecting both Trump’s deeply personal effort to win over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Barack Obama’s more neutral approach.

But the administration has yet to detail what its third effort will look like to try to get the North to abandon its nuclear program.

Moon started his day at the White House compound by meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and Biden’s top advisers. Moon also participated in a Medal of Honor ceremony for Ralph Puckett, a 94-year-old military veteran who was celebrated for his bravery during the Korean War more than 70 years ago.

“Without the sacrifice of veterans, including Colonel Puckett … the freedom and democracy we enjoy today could not have flourished in Korea,” Moon said.

Moon, who will step down next May, looks forward to resuming stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang and between Seoul and Pyongyang. But the Biden administration, which confirmed in March that it had made unsuccessful northern outreach efforts, has been less enthusiastic about direct negotiations in the short term.

Still, Moon made it clear ahead of the meeting that he would urge Biden to renew his diplomatic efforts with the North.

Biden also used the meeting to pressure South Korea to adopt a more ambitious 2030 carbon reduction target and to urge Seoul to do more to counter China’s growing influence in the region. indo-pacific.

Biden also wants Moon to take a tough stand on China’s activity towards Taiwan and other provocative steps Beijing has taken in the region. Biden has sought to rally Pacific allies to coordinate on China, which Biden sees as America’s fiercest economic competitor.

South Korea may be reluctant to speak openly about China, an important trading partner it also sees as essential in its relations with the North Korean government. Moon said at the press conference “that there was no pressure” on Biden’s issue during their meeting.

Associated Press editor Alexandra Jaffe contributed reporting.