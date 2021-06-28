Biden airstrikes seen as message to Iran as administration tries to revive nuclear deal

President Biden’s decision to order airstrikes targeting facilities near the Iraqi-Syrian border that have been used by Iranian-backed militias was a clear warning to Tehran as the administration continues to negotiate to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Lawrence J. Korb, senior researcher at the American Progress Action Fund and former Deputy Secretary of Defense, said in an interview that the airstrikes – carried out by fighter-bombers – were essentially Biden “meaning notice” to Tehran.

“The first time he used military force was about a month after his inauguration,” Korb said. Told Al Jazeera. “I think it was no accident that he did it then to send that signal to Iran. The fact that he is doing it now as they are about to undergo the seventh round of JCPOA talks [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] does he say: “It is not because we are here that we will ignore [these other problems]. “

THE SENATE DEM CRITICIZES THE STRIKES

John Kirby, the Pentagon’s press secretary, said on Sunday that the airstrikes targeted facilities used by Iranian-backed militias who have used the facilities as a playground to launch attacks on US troops in Iraq. He called the strikes “necessary, appropriate and deliberate action designed to limit the risk of escalation.”

He said the strikes sent an “unambiguous deterrent message”.

The Iraqi government condemned the airstrikes on the positions of paramilitary groups and called them “flagrant and unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty”, according to a statement.

A US defense official familiar with the strikes told Fox News that US Air Force F-15s and F-16s were used in the operation. The strikes took place around 6 p.m. Eastern time or 1 a.m. local time.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that the strikes appeared to be a “targeted and proportional response to a serious and specific threat.” Reports indicated that these militias were becoming increasingly sophisticated and capable of carrying out large-scale attacks with remote-controlled drones against US troops in Iraq.

The BBC, citing the United Kingdom-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reported that five militiamen were killed in the strikes. The Wall Street Journal, citing a news agency in Iraq that supports militias allied with Iran, reported that four of those killed were paramilitaries. Sana, the Syrian state news agency, reported that a child was also killed and three other people were injured.

Senator Chris Murphy , D.-Conn., Said in a statement Sunday night that he hoped to be briefed on President Biden’s approved airstrikes against three facilities which were carried out without the approval of Congress.

Murphy, who also expressed concern about the February strikes in the region, said the president has the ability to defend forces abroad, but his concern is that “the pace of activity directed against US forces and the repeated retaliatory strikes against Iranian proxy forces are starting to resemble what would be considered a pattern of hostilities under the War Powers Act. “

The airstrikes are the latest operation against Iranian-backed military groups, following Biden’s first known military action in February, when a an airstrike targeted a compound in Syria operated by Kait’ib Hezbollah and Kait’ib Sayyid al Shuhada.

The Associated Press reported earlier this month that the new Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi flatly rejected a key Biden goal of expanding the nuclear deal and is expected to increase Tehran’s demands for sanctions relief in return for compliance.

Karim Sadjapour, a senior member of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace who has advised several US administrations on Iran, told the PA he “does not envy the Biden team”.

“I think the administration now has a heightened sense of urgency to revise the deal before Raisi and a new tough team is inaugurated,” he said.

The White House did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

The top Iranian judge with ultra-conservative views – who has already been sanctioned by the United States – will be invested in August.

