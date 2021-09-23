World
Biden: after Biden-Macron call to repair fence, French envoy will return to US – Times of India
PARIS: The American and French presidents decided on Wednesday to reconcile, with France agreeing to send his ambassador to Washington and the White House claiming he erred in making a deal for Australia to buy American submarines instead of French ones without consulting Paris.
In a joint statement released after the US president Joe biden and French president Emmanuel Macron Speaking by phone, the two leaders agreed to launch in-depth consultations to restore confidence, and to meet in Europe at the end of October.
They said Washington had pledged to step up “support for counterterrorism operations in the Sahel led by European states”, although it was not clear whether this could mean the deployment of US special forces or simply increased logistical support. .
The call, which was requested by Washington, was an attempt to mend fences after France accused the United States of stabbing him in the back when Australia dropped a $ 40 billion contract for conventional French submarines and opted to build nuclear-powered submarines with American and British technology instead. France was indignant at the American, British and Australian security partnership and recalled its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra.
“The two leaders agreed that the situation would have benefited from open consultations between allies on issues of strategic interest to France and our European partners,” said the joint American and French statement. “President Biden expressed its continued commitment in this regard.
The United States “recognizes the importance of a stronger and more capable European defense, which positively contributes to transatlantic and global security and is complementary to NATO,” he added. The US, Australian and British security partnership was widely seen as designed to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the Pacific, but critics said it undermined Biden’s broader efforts to rally allies such as France. to this cause.
White House spokesperson Jen psaki called the Biden-Macron call friendly. “We are very hopeful and the President hopes this is a step towards returning to normalcy in a long, important and lasting relationship,” Psaki said.
