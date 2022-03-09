Biden adviser: US can meet fossil fuel needs without Russia

The US can meet its energy needs without Russia, White House economic adviser Heather Boushey told Axios at an event Wednesdayadding that a pivot toward clean energy could help keep Americans from paying high gas prices in the future.

Why it matters: Gas prices hit a record high on Tuesday at $4.173 per gallon. The US on the same day banned imports of Russian oil after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Details: Boushey, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, acknowledged that Russia is an “important oil and gas producer,” adding that the US is “also a significant producer of oil and gas, and we have the capacity to meet our own fossil fuel needs.”

Between the lines: Boushey touted Biden’s efforts to shift toward clean energy, saying that such a change will prevent the US from “subject to these global volatile prices that you see in fossil fuel prices, just like we are right now.”

“Even as we in the short term deal with these price changes, we have to make sure that we get that kind of clean energy independence because that’s going to create real economic security for families in the decades to come,” Boushey said.

Go deeper: Biden administration walks tightrope over gas prices

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.