Biden administrator sends ‘negative sign’ by upholding sanctions on Tehran, new Iranian foreign minister says

Iran remains ready to resume nuclear talks “very soon”, but the Biden administration has sent a “negative sign” by not lifting economic sanctions and imposing new sanctions on Tehran, Iran’s new minister said. Foreign Affairs at NBC News.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told NBC News’s Andrea Mitchell that President Joe Biden had to back up his diplomatic discourse with concrete actions to show Iran that Washington is serious about restoring a 2015 nuclear deal.

“They say, ‘We are ready to go back to fulfilling our commitments.’ However, no action is taken to show and prove the true will of the new Iranian administration, of the Iranian nation. And worse than that, at the same time, they managed to impose new sanctions, ”Amirabdollahian said.

Amirabdollahian has been appointed senior diplomat by the new Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-core religious elected in June.

The foreign minister, echoing previous statements by the new Iranian government, refrained from saying exactly when Iran would be ready to resume talks with world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. reinstating the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have stalled since June, when Iran held its presidential elections. President Raisi’s new government has said it is evaluating the results of previous negotiations.

Image: Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (Alexander Natruskin / Sputnik via AP file)

Amirabdollahian said it was up to the United States to demonstrate that it was serious about returning to the deal after former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal three years ago. years.

“In other words, President Biden was critical and critical of the behavior of his predecessor, Mr. Trump towards Iran, but at the same time, the volume of the sanctions case that Mr. Trump has built against Iran is worn. carefully by Mr. Biden, ”he said.

If the United States was serious about continuing negotiations, then why was it “hoarding” shares, the Foreign Secretary asked.

“It is a negative sign, a signal for Iran,” he said.

The Foreign Minister said that “the reality is that for years we have not obtained any benefit from the JCPOA”. But Iran’s new government is now evaluating talks undertaken by the previous Iranian administration, he said.

Amirabdollahian said that “we are evaluating and I can tell you that we have had many meetings and that we will keep the window of diplomacy and negotiations open. And we will come back to the negotiations very soon.

Since Raisi took office last month, he and his MPs have taken a harder line on reinstating the 2015 nuclear deal, citing the possibility that no deal will be reached between Tehran and Washington anytime soon.

Ahead of Raisi’s election in June, US and Iranian negotiators appeared poised to strike a deal after six rounds of talks. The two sides had outlined a deal that would see the two governments revert to the 2015 nuclear deal.

But the new president and his team do not seem in a hurry to restart negotiations, even as US sanctions continue to damage the Iranian economy.

The 2015 deal, also signed by the UK, China, France, Germany and Russia, limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for easing US economic sanctions. In 2018, President Trump withdrew the United States from the deal, reimposed sanctions on Iran, and introduced more sanctions in what he called a “maximum pressure” campaign.

Amirabdollahian said Iran had “constructive talks” this week with German and British officials on the nuclear issue and planned to meet with French officials on Friday.

Asked about Americans imprisoned in Iran, he said Iran was open to an exchange of American and Iranian prisoners held in each country.

“We see a prisoner exchange and its potential as a purely humanitarian issue,” he said.

The foreign minister, addressing a series of assassinations of nuclear scientists and other alleged acts of sabotage that Tehran blamed on Israel, said Iran was ready to respond if necessary to any attack on its national security.

“If we get reliable and compelling evidence, we will respond in kind, quickly and unequivocally,” he said.

Commenting on the murder of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in January 2020, he said Iran does not consider the matter closed.

“From our point of view,” he said, “the file will not be closed, so to speak. Those who committed this act of terrorism against a national hero and Iran’s champion in the fight against terrorism must be brought to justice.