Biden administrator praises US readmission talks to Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Biden administration on Thursday welcomed an announcement by the European Union that participants in the Iran nuclear deal will meet this week to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 agreement.

Friday’s virtual meeting of British, Chinese, French, German, Russian and Iranian officials comes as the United States explores ways to join the deal from which former President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018. State welcomed the meeting and said it would be monitored. closely by US officials.

“We obviously welcome this as a positive step and it is precisely because we have been clear for weeks now that we are ready to continue the return to respecting our commitments (on nuclear) in agreement with Iran also doing so. the same, “said spokesperson Ned Price. . “It’s a positive step, especially if it gets the ball rolling on this mutual return to compliance that we’ve been talking about for several weeks now.”

Earlier on Thursday, the EU said one of its top diplomats, Enrique Mora, would chair the meeting. “Participants will discuss the prospect of a possible return of the United States to (the nuclear agreement) and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all parties”, a- he declared.

President Joe Biden has declared the United States’ willingness to return to the deal if Iran sticks to it. Iran has so far refused to accept the offer unless the United States rescinds the sanctions that Trump has imposed on it. Iran has already rejected an EU proposal for a meeting that included the United States. The proposal came in response to a statement from the Biden administration that it would accept an invitation to attend such discussions.

Meanwhile, the State Department said it had extended a waiver allowing Iraq to continue buying electricity from Iran without being subject to US sanctions. punishments. The waiver was renewed for 120 days, an increase in the shorter extensions that had become commonplace under the Trump administration.

Price said the extension was granted because of progress Iraq has made in developing its own power generation to reduce its dependence on outside energy sources. US and Iraqi officials will soon resume a strategic dialogue that puts energy at the top of the agenda and Washington hopes “will enable Iraq to develop its energy self-sufficiency, and we hope to end its dependence on it. ‘Iran,’ Price said.

“In the meantime, the renewal of the sanctions waiver is appropriate, until the agreement and the development of the Iraqi energy sector can be fully realized and implemented.” Iraq “must take significant steps to promote energy self-sufficiency and reduce its dependence on expensive Iranian energy.”

The Trump administration had reluctantly approved such extensions because they ran counter to its campaign of “maximum pressure” on Iran. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo granted the waivers but reduced their duration to push Iraq to wean itself from Iranian electricity.