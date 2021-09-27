Biden administration unveils new proposal to protect dreamers

The Biden administration has unveiled its latest attempt to “preserve and fortify” DACA, a program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants from deportation who came to the United States as children.

The proposed settlement attempts to address concerns raised by a Houston federal judge, who ruled in July that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was illegal.

In the ruling, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen, appointed by former President George W Bush, said the Obama administration overstepped its authority and improperly solicited comment when it introduced DACA in 2012.

He authorized the continuation of renewals but prohibited new registrations. The Biden administration is appealing. In the meantime, the new rule announced on Monday would seek public comment to resolve the issue raised by Hanen.

“The Biden-Harris administration continues to take steps to protect dreamers and recognize their contributions to this country,” US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. declaration, using the term used to describe immigrants who came to the United States as children.

The Dreamers have been an outspoken group of educated youth, often championing not only their own cause, but issues of equality and social justice in the United States as well. [File: Gabrielle Crockett/Reuters]

“This notice of proposed rulemaking is an important step towards achieving that goal,” said Majorkas, who also called on Congress to act quickly to provide “the legal status they need and deserve.”

He said the legislation should be enacted through spending negotiations, a tactic that suffered a potentially critical blow this month when the Senate parliamentarian banned it.

“Not a permanent solution”

Immigration advocates welcomed the move, but said it still did not comply with legislation that would permanently protect dreamers from deportation.

“This is obviously positive because it offers protection to this very vulnerable community,” said Elise de Castillo, executive director of the Central American Refugee Center, a New York-based refugee support group.

“But we cannot continue to protect the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who have known this country only through regulations and executive decisions which, as we have seen, are very vulnerable to legal challenges,” de Castillo told Al Jazeera.

Ali Noorani, chairman of the National Immigration Forum’s advocacy group, also said the Biden administration’s plan addresses the legality of the DACA’s creation, but casts doubt on the future of the program.

“The formalization of DACA is a positive step, but it is not a permanent solution. This development is another reminder that Congress must act, ”Noorani said in a statement.

Stephen Yale-Loehr, professor of immigration law at Cornell Law School, said the administration’s proposal contains no major changes and “is an effort to protect the existing program from legal challenges.”

The program

The 205 page proposal will be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, triggering a 60-day period for public comment, ensuring it is unlikely to take effect for several months.

He adheres to the same criteria, which include arriving in the country before the age of 16, continued residence in the United States since arrival, and being in the country on June 15, 2012.

Since 2012, more than 825,000 immigrants have registered with the DACA. In addition to protecting them from deportation, DACA recipients are eligible to work legally in the United States, study, and obtain driver’s licenses.

Almost a decade after the launch of the program, Dreamers have been a frank group, advocating for issues of equality and social justice.

A Pew Research Center survey suggested that 74% of Americans support granting permanent legal status to DACA recipients in the United States. [File: Tom Brenner/Reuters]

Last year, over 200,000 Dreamers were frontline healthcare workers, helping the nation fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Center for American Progress, a liberal policy institute in the U.S. capital.

Research shows Americans broadly support Dreamers, more of which are from Latin America. According to a Pew Research Center survey last year, 74% of Americans said they were in favor of granting permanent legal status to DACA recipients.

But the program has been caught in the wider political wrangling over immigration.

On Sunday, Senate Democrats faced a major hurdle in their efforts to allow millions of undocumented immigrants – including Dreamers – to stay in the United States after the Senate parliamentarian spoke out against l attachment of the measure to a $ 3.5 trillion spending bill.

Agricultural workers, essential workers and immigrants with temporary protection status, who grant work permits and deportation assistance to those from countries affected by violence or natural disasters, are also included.