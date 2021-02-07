Biden administration to join UN Human Rights Council

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration will move on Monday to join the United Nations Human Rights Council, nearly three years after President Donald J. Trump pulled the United States out of it, a senior official said on Sunday. state department.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is expected to announce that the United States will “re-engage” with the council as an observer, the official said. “We intend to do this knowing that the most effective way to reform and improve the board is to engage with it on principle.”

Mr Trump withdrew from the council, the world’s largest human rights body, in 2018 for what he and his allies called unfair targeting of Israel. The departure made the United States the first country to leave voluntarily.

President Biden pledged during presidential campaign join the board and help with the review. But that would risk causing a political backlash: Mr. Trump’s allies have warned that the reinstatement would effectively allow the body to continue to ignore human rights abuses by board members such as the Saudi Arabia, China and Russia.