Biden administration to join UN Human Rights Council
WASHINGTON – The Biden administration will move on Monday to join the United Nations Human Rights Council, nearly three years after President Donald J. Trump pulled the United States out of it, a senior official said on Sunday. state department.
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is expected to announce that the United States will “re-engage” with the council as an observer, the official said. “We intend to do this knowing that the most effective way to reform and improve the board is to engage with it on principle.”
Mr Trump withdrew from the council, the world’s largest human rights body, in 2018 for what he and his allies called unfair targeting of Israel. The departure made the United States the first country to leave voluntarily.
President Biden pledged during presidential campaign join the board and help with the review. But that would risk causing a political backlash: Mr. Trump’s allies have warned that the reinstatement would effectively allow the body to continue to ignore human rights abuses by board members such as the Saudi Arabia, China and Russia.
Nikki R. Haley, who was the US ambassador to the United Nations when Trump stepped down from the board, called it a “cesspool of political bias” and warned against reinstatement.
“If Biden joins the council whose members include dictatorial regimes and some of the world’s worst human rights violators,” Ms. Haley wrote on Twitter last month, “it will go against our human rights struggle.
The New Washington
The United States will return to the council as a non-voting observer, and the full membership will be assessed later this year. The moving, reported earlier by The Associated Press, comes at a time when nations facing widespread criticism for human rights violations have attempted to influence the way the Council assesses wrongdoing. China, Cuba, Eritrea, Russia and Venezuela are all members.
At the same time, critics of the council have long accused it of dysfunction and of turning a blind eye to abuse by some members while punishing others. Last week, 40 House Republicans signed a letter urging Biden to rethink his reinstatement, saying the council “disproportionately targets” Israel compared to other members.
“Israel is the only country to feature permanently on the Council’s agenda”, the letter Lily. “Last year, the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council passed five resolutions condemning Israel, and only one each targeting Iran, Syria and North Korea.”
There are signs that the council is taking action to change on its own. In January, Fiji, a nation that has always supported human rights causes, won the presidential election, a position that allows for significant influence in setting the group’s priorities.
In recent years, Fiji has supported surveys of abuse in Venezuela, Belarus, Syria and Yemen, while encountering opposition from other members, including China.
The Biden administration is framing his move as a way to accelerate these changes and join a global community that Mr. Trump largely avoided during his tenure. In his first few weeks, Biden joined the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization, two frequent targets of the former president.
“We know that the council has the potential to be an important forum for those struggling against tyranny and injustice around the world,” the State Department official said in a statement. “By being at the table, we seek to reform it and ensure it can live up to that potential.”
