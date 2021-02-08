World
Biden administration to join UN Human Rights Council – Times of India
WASHINGTON: US President Joe bidenof administration will re-engage with the United Nations Human Rights Council, three years after the former president Donald trump withdrew on what his administration called a bias against Israel and a lack of reform.
Secretary of State Antony blink will announce on Monday that the United States will return to the Geneva-based council as an observer, a State Department an official said on Sunday.
“We intend to do so knowing that the most effective way to reform and improve the Council is to engage with it on principle,” the official said.
“We know that the Council has the potential to be an important forum for those who struggle against tyranny and injustice in the world. By being present at the table, we seek to reform it and ensure that it can live up to that potential, ”the official said. .
The plan was first reported by The Associated Press.
Trump, a Republican whose ‘America First’ agenda helped his decisions to withdraw from several international organizations and agreements, resigned from the Human Rights Council in 2018 – midway through his three-year tenure. years – for what he called a chronic bias against Israel and a lack of reform.
The United Nations General Assembly, made up of 193 members, is due to elect new members to the council later this year. Members are elected for three years and cannot serve more than two consecutive terms. Candidates are elected by secret ballot by geographic group to ensure uniform representation.
The next session of the 47-member Geneva-based council is due to begin later this month.
Secretary of State Antony blink will announce on Monday that the United States will return to the Geneva-based council as an observer, a State Department an official said on Sunday.
“We intend to do so knowing that the most effective way to reform and improve the Council is to engage with it on principle,” the official said.
“We know that the Council has the potential to be an important forum for those who struggle against tyranny and injustice in the world. By being present at the table, we seek to reform it and ensure that it can live up to that potential, ”the official said. .
The plan was first reported by The Associated Press.
Trump, a Republican whose ‘America First’ agenda helped his decisions to withdraw from several international organizations and agreements, resigned from the Human Rights Council in 2018 – midway through his three-year tenure. years – for what he called a chronic bias against Israel and a lack of reform.
The United Nations General Assembly, made up of 193 members, is due to elect new members to the council later this year. Members are elected for three years and cannot serve more than two consecutive terms. Candidates are elected by secret ballot by geographic group to ensure uniform representation.
The next session of the 47-member Geneva-based council is due to begin later this month.
Source link