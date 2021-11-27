Biden administration resists tougher Russian sanctions in Congress

The Biden administration, led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, is pushing back Congress for tougher sanctions on a Russian energy project, even as President Biden comes under pressure to toughen up with Moscow.

The administration on Monday imposed new sanctions on a ship involving the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a top strategic priority for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But Biden’s team is wary of harsher action on the project for fear of upsetting Germany, a key European ally in the fight against climate change, and limiting China’s growing global influence.

Nord Stream 2 is an important part of Putin’s efforts to exert economic and military pressure on Ukraine, as it would allow Russia to send gas to Europe without going through the country.

This is a difficult place for Biden because if the president is to be careful of German economic interests, he is also under pressure to respond to Moscow’s increasingly belligerent stance towards Ukraine.

U.S. intelligence has detected an accumulation of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border in preparation for a possible military invasion, according to a Bloomberg report.

Nonetheless, Senate advisers say Blinken is urging Democratic senators to block a Sens-sponsored amendment. James Risch (Idaho), the leading Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, which is owned by Russian energy giant Gazprom.

The amendment would also penalize companies involved in testing and certifying the pipeline that is necessary before it goes live.

“It seems a lot to us that they are fabricating procedural issues to avoid a politically difficult vote. Democrats are extremely nervous about voting on Nord Stream 2 as they were all against in the previous administration, but now with Biden in power, there is another calculation, ”said a Senate adviser familiar with the debate.

“Now, the administration is doing everything to protect Nord Stream 2 [NS2] as Russian troops mass along the Ukrainian border. Several administration officials actively lobbied the Hill against a vote on NS2. It’s quite remarkable, ”the source added.

A State Department spokesperson declined to comment, citing a general practice of not commenting on pending legislation.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed (DR.I.) on Thursday opposed Risch and Cruz’s demands for a vote on their amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act ( NDAA). The president told fellow Democrats that the amendment encountered an unspecified procedural hurdle in the House.

Risch and Cruz will continue to press for a vote when the Senate resumes debate on the legislation after Thanksgiving. Risch last week opposed moving the defense bill without the amendment.

It would be a tough vote for Senate Democrats who supported the use of sanctions to stop the construction of Nord Stream 2.

The House included an amendment sponsored by Representatives Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) and Michael McCaul (R-Texas) requiring mandatory sanctions on the pipeline in its version of the NDAA, which passed on September 23.

Kaptur at the time hailed the vote as an important victory.

“Those united behind the cause of freedom in Ukraine are deeply concerned about the continued militarization of energy by the Kremlin to undermine European security. We are pleased that the House has voted once again to fully sanction the project. Nord Stream 2 pipeline, “she said in a press release. declaration.

The passage of the amendment in the House seemed to take the administration by surprise.

A Senate adviser said on Tuesday that the Kaptur-McCaul Amendment had been withdrawn from the defense authorization bill legislation that negotiators from both houses are developing in pre-conference talks ahead of a final Senate vote.

In the past, Senate Democrats have expressed support for tougher sanctions on Nord Stream 2 than what the State Department is now comfortable with.

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (DN.J.) and Senator Jeanne Shaheen (DN.H.) called on Blinken in a March letter to stop the pipeline by crafting a strong sanction package .

They called the pipeline “a clear tool of Russian malicious influence in Europe” and part of “a clear geopolitical goal for Russia to exert long-term influence over Europe’s energy fortunes.”

“The Trump administration has failed to stop this pipeline for good, and for nearly four years has never used the sanctions tools available to do so, so we appreciate your leadership during this critical time as the pipeline is about to be completed, ”Menendez and Shaheen wrote in a March 23 Letter to Blinken.

The administration tried to cede ground to its allies this week by announcing limited sanctions on the pipeline project.

Blinken informed Congress on Monday that the United States had imposed sanctions on a vessel owned by Transadria Ltd., which is owned by a Russian shell company and helped build the pipeline.

But the administration took no action against another ship that worked on the pipeline, the Blue Ship, because it is owned by German companies.

Critics say the sanctions announced this week will do nothing to stop the completion of Nord Stream 2, which would then give Putin the option of shutting down or reducing gas flows to Ukraine to meet his foreign policy goals.

“This announcement characterizes the mix of inconsistency and weakness that embodies the foreign policy of President Biden and the Biden-Harris administration, at incalculable cost to the national security of the United States and our allies,” Cruz said in a statement Tuesday. .

Rep. Mike Rogers (Alabama), the leading Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, said that “Biden’s sanctions enacted [Monday] are toothless. “

“They are specially designed to appear tough, but will have no impact. If Biden and Sullivan were serious about stopping NS2, they would sanction NS2 AG and Putin Crony Matthias Warnig, as well as any entity involved in pipeline certification,” he said. he said, referring to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Matthias Warnig, a former East German Stasi official who is the CEO of Nord Stream 2.

Steven Pifer, a non-resident senior researcher at the Brookings Institution specializing in US relations with the former Soviet Union and Europe, also said the sanctions announced by Blinken on Monday will have little effect.

“I don’t think they will have an impact,” he said. “The bigger issue would be whether there would be sanctions against other European or German companies. That seems like a line the Biden administration is not prepared to cross at this point.”

He said Germans in favor of the pipeline argue that US officials only began to seriously oppose it at the end of 2019, when the project was nearing completion, and pointed out that billions of euros had already been invested in the project.

“The Biden administration, which arrived after four years of damage Trump had done to US-German relations, did not want to start sanctioning German companies. It would just do more damage,” Pifer said.

Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced in July a climate and energy partnership to accelerate carbon emissions reductions and collaborate on new technologies.

A recent study out of more than 1,000 Germans surveyed in September and October found that 44% of Germans now see the United States as their most important foreign policy partner. Seventy-one percent describe Germany’s relations with the United States as good or very good, compared to just 18% when former President Trump was in power.