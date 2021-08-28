Biden administration reportedly happy with new Israeli PM’s promise not to publicly oppose Iran deal

Naftali Bennett, Joe Biden. Sarahbeth Maney-Pool / Getty Images

As both sides hoped, relations between President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett got off to a good start despite their political differences when the two sat in the White House on Friday.

Sources informed of the meeting Recount Axes that Bennett made it clear that if he opposed the resumption of a nuclear deal between the United States and Israel’s regional rival, Iran, he would not campaign publicly against a pact like it has his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu did when former President Barack Obama was in power. Bennett is determined have a positive relationship with Biden so that they can overcome any disagreement with “honesty and decency,” the same way he tries to force his way around a poorly aligned coalition government in his country, Axes writing.

It looks like the White House is happy with Bennett’s message – Barbara Leaf, one of Biden’s top Middle East advisers who spent five hours with Bennett in various meetings on Friday, reportedly pointed out that later at ” a conference call with representatives of Jewish organizations in the United States, through Axes. Read more on Axes.

