Biden administration orders FEMA to help shelter migrant children

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help it treat a growing number of children and adolescents who have filled detention centers on the southwest border, as critics multiply on the treatment of young migrants.

FEMA, which normally provides financial assistance during natural disasters, will help find shelter and provide “food, water and basic medical care” to thousands of young migrants, said Michael Hart, a spokesperson for the agency, in a press release.

The administration also asked Department of Homeland Security officials to volunteer “to help care for and assist unaccompanied minors” who have been held in border prisons run by customs and border protection.

Previous administrations have also dispatched FEMA to help process migrants during peak border crossings. However, the Biden administration cannot use disaster assistance funding to support the treatment of migrants in Texas after they cross the border without the consent of Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican. States must seek funding from the federal government.