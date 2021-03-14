Biden administration orders FEMA to help shelter migrant children
WASHINGTON – The Biden administration is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help it treat a growing number of children and adolescents who have filled detention centers on the southwest border, as critics multiply on the treatment of young migrants.
FEMA, which normally provides financial assistance during natural disasters, will help find shelter and provide “food, water and basic medical care” to thousands of young migrants, said Michael Hart, a spokesperson for the agency, in a press release.
The administration also asked Department of Homeland Security officials to volunteer “to help care for and assist unaccompanied minors” who have been held in border prisons run by customs and border protection.
Previous administrations have also dispatched FEMA to help process migrants during peak border crossings. However, the Biden administration cannot use disaster assistance funding to support the treatment of migrants in Texas after they cross the border without the consent of Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican. States must seek funding from the federal government.
Renae Eze, spokesman for Abbott, said the Biden administration’s proposal to leverage disaster relief for Texas “doesn’t just offer testing and unconditional funding.”
“It forces Texas to use our resources on the job of the federal government, on border security,” she said. “Only the federal government has the responsibility to test, screen and quarantine illegal immigrants who cross our border and who may have Covid.”
More than 3,700 young people were in customs and border protection facilities this week, more than the more than 2,600 children and adolescents held in these detention centers in June 2019. Troy Miller, Acting Commissioner of Customs and of border protection, said last week that 9,457 children, including adolescents, were detained at the border without a parent in February, compared to more than 5,800 in January.
So far, the Biden administration has failed to promptly process young migrants and transfer them to shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services, where they are held until the government associates them with a sponsor. The administration has struggled to expand the capacity of these shelters, where around 8,500 migrants have been held this week. The Biden administration recently ordered shelters meant to hold children back to their normal capacities, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“A border patrol is not a place for a child,” Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Internal Security Secretary, said on Saturday. “Our goal is to ensure that unaccompanied children are transferred to HHS as quickly as possible.”
Mr. Abbott and other Republicans characterized the increased number of border crossings as a direct result of Mr. Biden’s goal of rolling back President Donald J. Trump’s restrictive immigration policies. But Mr Biden has upheld a Trump-era pandemic emergency rule that allows border officials to quickly turn back migrants to the border, except for unaccompanied minors.
“They are expressing surprise and shock that they are overwhelmed, when the border patrol and really everyone here in Texas knew this was coming,” Abbott said.
Rep. John Katko, Republican of New York, said that if FEMA was involved, “it’s a disaster by definition.”
“I am seriously concerned that this will strain an already dispersed FEMA workforce and budget,” he said, “with a response to the ongoing pandemic and hurricane season in. the Atlantic in less than three months.
The influx of level crossings adds new pressure to a divisive political struggle that the last three administrations have also faced.
Critics of Mr Biden have acted swiftly in recent days to blame him for the surge in arrivals which they say threatens the security, economic recovery and health of the country as the coronavirus pandemic continues to claim thousands of lives. dead.
Many of them appear keen to shift attention away from the president’s handling of the pandemic and his popular $ 1.9 trillion stimulus bill, and towards a question who could unite the Republican Party in opposition to the Democrats.
President Nancy Pelosi on Sunday called the influx of migrants, especially children, a “humanitarian challenge for all of us”. But she was determined to blame Mr. Trump and his policies, as well as the long-standing unrest in Central America that had pushed waves of migrants north.
“What the administration has inherited is a broken border system, and they are working to fix that for the sake of the children,” she said on “This Week” on ABC.
Representative Veronica Escobar, Democrat from Texas, who had also singled out the Trump administration, said she found the situation at a treatment facility she visited in El Paso on Friday “unacceptable.”
Nicolas fandos and Chris Cameron contribution to reports.
