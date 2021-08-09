Biden administration opens new review of 9/11 documents

Families of victims who believe Saudi Arabia helped al Qaeda attackers are pressuring Biden to act.

The US Department of Justice takes a fresh look at secret US government documents on the Al Qaeda attacks of September 11, 2001 in an attempt to release more information to the public.

The move, hailed by President Joe Biden in a White House statement, comes as family members of nearly 3,000 victims of the 2001 attacks called on Biden to act.

“As I promised during my campaign, my administration is committed to ensuring maximum transparency under the law and to adhere to the stringent guidelines issued during the Obama-Biden administration on invoking the privilege of secrecy. state, “Biden said in a statement released Monday by the White House.

“In this vein, I welcome the tabling of the Department of Justice today, which undertakes to re-examine documents for which the government has previously claimed privileges, and to do so as quickly as possible”, Biden said.

As the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks approaches, family members of the victims have sought to pressure Biden declassify government documents that they say will show Saudi leaders supported the attacks.

Family members of the victims, joined by first responders and survivors of the attack, issued a letter on Friday as the attack’s 20th anniversary approached, calling on Biden to ignore this year’s commemorative events unless that he does not publish the documents.

“Since the conclusion of the 9/11 Commission in 2004, a great deal of investigative evidence has been uncovered. involving representatives of the Saudi government by supporting the attacks, ”the letter said.

“Through several administrations, the Department of Justice and the FBI have actively sought to keep this information secret and prevent the American people from learning the whole truth about the 9/11 attacks,” the letter said.

In total, around 1,700 people directly affected by the September 11 attacks signed the letter last week. Saudi Arabia insisted it had no role in the attacks.

Family members of 9/11 victims have long searched for U.S. government documents indicating whether Saudi Arabia helped or funded one of 19 people associated with al-Qaeda who carried out the devastating attack.

“We appreciate President Biden recognizing our families today as we pursue justice and accountability against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Brett Eagleson, whose father Bruce Eagleson was killed, in a statement to the Reuters news agency. “Unfortunately, however, we have already heard many empty promises.”

Al-Qaeda operatives crashed three commercial jets in the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon outside of Washington, DC. A fourth hijacked plane targeting the US Capitol crashed in a field in Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people have died.

Over the past few weeks, White House officials have had several meetings with groups representing 9/11 families regarding their requests for documents, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on August 6.

In 2020, a American judge ordered the Saudi government to make 24 current and former officials, including a former ambassador to the United States, available for questioning in a lawsuit filed by families claiming the Saudis provided assistance to the 9/11 attackers .