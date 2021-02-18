Biden administration officially proposes to resume nuclear talks with Iran

The announcement will open what is likely to be a delicate set of diplomatic offers. A State Department official said the United States had no indication Iran would accept the offer, and warned that the prospect of a meeting was a first step in what would be a long and difficult process towards re-establishing the nuclear deal.

The offer comes days before Sunday’s deadline when Iran said it would ban international inspectors from visiting undeclared nuclear facilities and from conducting unannounced inspections of nuclear sites if the United States does not lift the sanctions reimposed by the Trump administration.

Such inspections, mandated by the nuclear deal, are essential for the international community to understand Iran’s progress towards a weapons capability. The State Department official said Thursday’s offer to meet was not specifically intended to prevent Iran from taking the step, as the United States would not offer a concession to prevent action it said. Iran has no reason to take it in the first place.

The official also did not provide details on what proposals the United States might bring forward in early meetings with Iran and the Europeans.

The battle over who moves first will only be the first of many obstacles. And with a presidential election just four months away in Iran, it was not clear whether the country’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the country’s political and military leaders would fully support re-engagement with the United States.

A second senior official in the Biden administration said the negotiations would take place if other world powers, including China and Russia, were part of them. That left open the question of whether the regional powers excluded in the latest deal – Saudi Arabia, Israel and the United Arab Emirates – would play a role.

The State Department said Iran must return to full compliance with the deal – as the Biden administration has insisted – before the United States lifts a number of US economic sanctions that Mr. Trump has imposed. imposed on Tehran, crippling the Iranian economy.