Biden administration attacks due process rights for Guantánamo detainees

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration withdrew on Friday from a Trump-era claim that inmates at Guantánamo Bay War Prison have no constitutional right to due process. But he stopped before saying that non-nationals detained at the US naval base in Cuba are covered by such legal protections, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Instead, in a much-anticipated brief to the entire District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals, the Justice Department took no position on whether the Guantanamo detainees have any due process rights. The muddled result followed a heated internal debate within Biden’s legal team.

The file was filed under seal as it contained classified information on the detainee at the center of the case, a 53-year-old Yemeni, Abdulsalam al-Hela, who has been held without charge or trial in the prison of war since 2004. But while not immediately available to the public, officials have described his views – or lack of – on due process.

The question whether the constitutional guarantee that the government cannot deprive people of “life, liberty or property without due process” applies to non-American detainees held at Guantanamo has been raised since George W. Bush’s administration brought in prisoners of war for the first time. there for indefinite detention without trial in 2002. This has never been resolved.