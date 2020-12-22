Biden accuses Trump of ‘downplaying’ cyberattack on US government

US President-elect Joe Biden has said the “assault” on government computers will “not go unanswered.”

United States President-elect Joe Biden warned that the recently discovered cyber “attack” on government computers had compromised United States national security and would not “go unanswered” once it became President.

“This attack poses a serious risk to our national security,” Biden said Tuesday at a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, in which he accused President Donald Trump of “downplaying” the seriousness of the hack and not attribute it to Russia.

“This assault happened on Donald Trump’s watch while he was not looking,” Biden said.

U.S. officials blame Russian hackers for the infiltration and fear that the United States has lost vital secrets while also being exposed to future cyber attacks that could shut down major computer networks and weapon systems.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied any Russian involvement in the cyber intrusion.

The data breach, which allegedly infiltrated more than 40 federal agencies and went undetected for months, was first reported by Reuters news agency and The Washington Post on December 13.

It “was carefully planned and carefully orchestrated … using sophisticated computer tools” and caught the United States “off guard and off guard,” Biden said. U.S. intelligence agencies are working to determine the extent of the damage and have asked Congress for money to resolve the issue.

“We cannot leave this unanswered,” Biden said. “This means making it clear and public who is responsible for the attack and taking meaningful action to hold them to account.”

Biden, who will take office on Jan. 20, has said he will “impose costs” on those who carried out the cyber espionage once an official US government decision is reached and said he expects to have bipartisan support for the US Congress for any action it might take.

This should be a “warning to our adversaries,” he said.

Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican, said in an American television interview on December 20 that Trump has a “blind spot” when it comes to Russia.

“The reality here is that the experts, the people who really understand how our systems work, how computers and software work, etc., the thousands and thousands of members of the CIA, NSA and the Department of Defense determined that it came from Russia. “This is an extremely damaging invasion, and it has lasted a very, very long time,” Romney said.

U.S. intelligence agency officials briefed members of major congressional committees on December 16.

“The severity and duration of this attack demonstrates that we still have a huge and urgent job to do to defend our critical information and networks,” said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat, in a statement released after the briefing.

Trump, who otherwise focused on his unsubstantiated allegations of widespread fraud in the November election, tweeted on December 19 that the hack was less important than the media reported and said: “Everything is well under control “.

Trump went on to suggest without evidence that Chinese hackers, not Russia, could have been behind the cyberespionage campaign.

Cyber ​​Hack is much more important in Fake News Media than in reality. I have been fully informed and everything is well under control. Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority song when something happens because Lamestream is, for mainly financial reasons, petrified by…. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo previously said in an interview on a Conservative radio show that “we can say quite clearly that it is the Russians who engaged in this activity.”