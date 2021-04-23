Beyond the pandemic: London’s West End gears up for next act

LONDON (AP) – Noah Thomas saw his name in the lights, then the lights went out.

The young actor was still in drama school when he was cast to star in the London West End musical ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’. Thomas made his professional debut in early 2020. Weeks later, as the coronavirus pandemic swept through Britain, the city’s theaters closed.

“It was a bit of a rude awakening,” said Thomas. “As the months went by – the first, the second, the third month – you were like, ‘This is much more important than any of us could have predicted.'”

More than a year later, the West End is preparing, with hope and apprehension, to welcome the public again.

Plagues, fires, war – London survived them all. But he’s never had a year like this. The coronavirus has killed more than 15,000 Londoners and rocked the foundations of one of the world’s great cities. As a rapid mass vaccination campaign promises to reopen, The Associated Press examines the impact of the pandemic on Londoners and institutions and wonders what the future may hold.

The pandemic has devastated the British theater, a world-renowned cultural export and a major economic force.

The scenes which collectively employ 300,000 people were ordered to close a week before the full lockdown of the country in March 2020. They have remained closed for most of the past 13 months, putting thousands of other related jobs at risk. the bars, restaurants and hotels that host the theater. -visitors.

“We were the first to be shut down,” producer Nica Burns said. “And we were the last to come back.”

Neil Maxfield, who turned his love for musicals into a job leading walking tours of London’s West End, the area that’s home to more than three dozen theaters and shows from longtime behemoths, including Les Miserables ”,“ The Lion King ”,“ Hamilton ”and“ Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ”.

“I love the West End,” said the energetic Maxfield, sporting the top hat he wears on tour. “I love how dynamic it is, I love how versatile it is – that mix of not only musical theater, but also plays, and new things that are happening all the time.”

But for most of the past year, the West End has been woefully deserted, the streets echoing to road crews and construction work rather than nighttime crowds.

Some wonder if his energy will ever return. When the lockdown froze much of the economy, the UK government stepped in to support jobs. Many theater workers have fallen through the cracks; as freelancers, they were not eligible for payments to employees on leave. Many have taken up jobs as delivery drivers or retail workers; some were forced to leave London because of exorbitant rents.

“When you are told that you are not applying for this or that government funding or benefit program, you kind of think, ‘Oh wow, OK. So I really didn’t go into this for the money, ”said Thomas, whose face still adorns the Apollo Theater marquee as Jamie, a working-class teenager who dreams of being a drag queen.

But the players, said the 22-year-old, “hold our ground.”

“We are coming back to do our job. We are not going to give up what we do, what we trained for, ”he said.

“Everyone’s Talking About Jamie” is set to reopen on May 20, one of the first West End shows to return once the government allows indoor venues to admit limited audiences on May 17.

Burns, owner of the Apollo and five other London theaters, has invested in hand sanitizer stations, one-way arrows and an electronic ticketing system. She had seats removed so that spectators wearing masks and undergoing temperature control could keep away from each other. Cast and crew members will be tested every 48 hours and kept away from the public and reception staff.

The producer says the reopening is a ‘leap in the dark’, but is encouraged by what she observed for a brief period in December when theaters opened – only to close a few days later for another. national lockdown.

“I watched the audience leave the theaters a lot, a lot happier than when they arrived,” Burns said.

About a third of West End theaters plan to reopen in the coming weeks, but that will be far from normal. Large, expensive shows can’t afford to operate at the half-capacity limit demanded by social distancing requirements. The government aims to remove attendance limits on June 21, but could keep them in place if the virus starts to rise again.

Although two-thirds of UK adults have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the government is concerned about new virus variants that could resist existing vaccines.

Even if British audiences return, British theaters will have to do without international tourists for the foreseeable future. Theater and music companies have also lobbied, so far unsuccessfully, for a government-backed insurance program in case live events have to be canceled due to COVID-19.

Julian Bird, chief executive of the Society of London Theater, an umbrella group, said the industry is confident that the government will follow the reopening roadmap it created earlier this year.

“People are risking money, they are spending real money,” Bird said. “And all of this is in danger if the government changes its mind now.”

Those who work in the industry are convinced that theaters and other cultural institutions will survive. Artists are resilient and the government, after fierce criticism, has provided more than 1.2 billion pounds ($ 1.7 billion) in grants and loans to arts and culture organizations.

But many are worried about the damage already done. Nickie Miles-Wildin, associate director of the Graeae Theater Company, which is run by deaf and disabled artists, fears a setback for the hard-earned diversity in theater.

“My fear with this is that it will potentially be those more diverse voices that we have lost along the way,” she said. “That’s, to me, what’s going to be potentially incredibly sad – it will always look like a very white, non-disabled, pure middle-class thing.

For its millions of fans, London’s West End has a special magic, an energy that is matched only by its New York competitor, Broadway. London actor Hiba Elchikhe, 28, who plays the title character’s best friend in “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” is convinced it will last.

“Honestly, there is no such thing,” she said. “I worked abroad. I have worked in other places. And for me, there is nothing quite like playing in your hometown. The kind of buzz – leaving the theater, seeing posters everywhere, the buses having the theater posters. It’s really electric.

“And I don’t think this (pandemic) will bother her in any way. I think people really want to come back to theaters. “

