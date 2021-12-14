Beyond Expo: integrating the SDGs into the DNA of the technology and innovation of the future

Visitors to the Beyond Expo booth. Credit: TechNode

BEIJING, December 14 (IPS) – The COVID-19 pandemic has taken us further away from the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Data shows the pandemic has pushed 124 million more people into extreme poverty. Global poverty is now expected to be 7% by 2030, which is only slightly below the 2015 level.

A landscape of shared global challenges

And with the global temperature rising already at 1.2 degrees, we are on the brink. UN Secretary General António Guterres is deeply concerned about the impact of the pandemic on the SDGs. But there is hope. He believes in the knowledge, science, technology and resources to fix it. It also calls for additional funding for development and climate action.

The SDGs can only be achieved with strong global partnerships and cooperation. Rebuild better calls for inclusive green growth, including integrated policy choices on governance, social protection, green economy and digitization.

The UN in China also recognizes the importance of equipping people with the scientific, technological and innovative skills necessary for decent work, entrepreneurship and the achievement of the SDGs.

And after?

In this context, it was a pleasure to attend and participate in the Beyond International Technology Innovation exhibition, which was held in Macau SAR, China from December 2-4, 2021. The world can be reassured by the strong will People-first Public -Private Partnerships (PPP) among more than 300 companies and more than 20,000 participants gathered in Macao. We both joined the Expo, one physically and the other remotely, and we congratulate Jason Ho and Gang Lu, the two young organizers who have shown their conviction in the social, environmental and governance impact of technology, finance and business, in setting up the the theme of the first Beyond Expo was “what else?” ”

The final day was dedicated to an SDG summit to highlight one of the Expo’s major themes, technology, investing, business for impact and the SDGs. The SDG summit consisted of three round tables: impact investing, AI and ethics, and corporate social responsibilities. It was heartening to hear that young start-ups and impact investors are integrating the SDGs into the DNA of their operations. Among them were initiatives on carbon neutrality, green agriculture, technology to empower rural women, and self-driving boats to clean up ocean litter.

Co-authors Siddharth Chatterjee (left) and Jingbo Huang (right)

A new frontier for the UN

The UNU in Macau, the United Nations in Macau and the UN Country Team China Focal Point on Digital Technologies, hosted and provided speakers at the second panel of the SDG Summit. Participants discovered how the latest technological developments found in China could offer many solutions to the world’s development problems, especially those in the South, such as agriculture, health and climate change. Seeing the vision of the organizers, panelists and participants who put the SDGs at the heart of their work rather than as a public relations tool gives hope for our collective future.

Beyond Expo also hosted a virtual panel featuring selected United Nations organizations, titled “How the United Nations would leverage technology for the SDGs: Conversations between technology leaders from the United Nations system”. It included senior staff from the Office of the Secretary-General for Technology, UNDP and UNOPS. They discussed how their respective organizations are using technology to accelerate the SDGs and how the UN can act as one, harnessing big data and innovation.

Until 2030 and beyond

Beyond Expo has shown us its potential as a platform where impact investors, businesses, governments, academia and the UN can come together to discuss how to co-create a more sustainable future through technology and innovation. It’s also a great example of how emerging generations of entrepreneurs, technologists and investors are realizing that sustainability is not only good for humanity, but also good for business.

The UN in China calls for action from all stakeholders, including governments, individuals and businesses, and will stand ready to support future collaborations and new partnerships to generate solutions and explore innovations for them. SDGs, towards Agenda 2030 and beyond.

Siddharth Chatterjee

Mr. Siddharth Chatterjee took up his duties as United Nations Resident Coordinator in China on January 16, 2021 and is the designated representative of and reports to the United Nations Secretary-General.

Mr. Chatterjee has over 25 years of experience in international cooperation, sustainable development, humanitarian coordination, and peace and security within the United Nations and the Red Cross movement. Mr. Chatterjee holds an MA in Public Policy from Princeton University in the United States of America.

Jingbo huang

Dr Jingbo Huang is the director of the United Nations University Macau Research Institute, a United Nations think tank on digital technology and the SDGs. Jingbo has served the United Nations system for 20 years in five United Nations organizations. She holds a PhD in Education from Columbia University and is also a Peking University alumnus.

