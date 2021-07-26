Beware of the United Nations Food Systems Summit Trojan

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 26 (IPS) – There is no doubt that the world needs to reform existing food systems to better serve humanity and sustainable development. But the United Nations Summit on World Food Systems (UNFSS) must be compatible with UN-led multilateralism. For the first time ever, the World Economic Forum (WEF), a partnership of some of the world’s most powerful corporations, joins the UN to launch the Summit, now scheduled for September, with its “Pre-Summit” starting today.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram Food insecurity is mainly due to inequalities and deprivation as victims cannot afford the food they need. The UN should not serve those who cynically use hunger, famine and deprivation to advance private business interests.

UN-led multilateralism threatened

The collapse of the Soviet Union, the end of the Cold War, and the seemingly unchallenged dominance of the United States in the 1990s posed new threats to UN-led multilateralism. The World Trade Organization was established in 1995 outside the United Nations system. Later, the “recalcitrant” Secretary General (SG) Boutros-Ghali was blocked for a second term.

The four United Nations Development Decades from the 1960s ended with the noble Millennium Declaration drafted by the Secretariat, bypassing the participation of Member States. The Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) were then developed by the United Nations Development Program with limited consultation with member states.

The growing influence of business in the United Nations system has been greatly enhanced by the UN Global Compact. Such influences have affected the governance of United Nations agencies, now better known as the World Health Organization which is struggling to contain the pandemic.

Tough negotiations followed growing disappointment in developing countries with the MDGs, failure to meet climate finance as promised in 2009, and the inability to better cope with the 2008 global financial crisis and its consequences. consequences.

Thus, the negotiated compromise of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) enjoys greater legitimacy than the MDGs. However, the achievement of the 2030 Agenda was compromised from the start, as rich countries blocked the necessary funding at the Third United Nations Financing for Development Summit in mid-2015.

Summit bypasses UN processes

Over the past twelve years after the 2008 global food price spike, the United Nations Committee on World Food Security (CFS) has become an inclusive forum for civil society and business interests to debate how best to advance food security. Not surprisingly, the CFS has long been interested in food systems.

The CFS High Level Panel of Experts (HLPE) is widely recognized as competent, having prepared balanced and comprehensive reports on issues of current and likely future interest. In the United Nations system, the CFS is now seen as a model of “multi-stakeholder” engagement for emulation. However, the Summit bypassed the CSA from the start.

Nominally reporting to the UNSG, the Summit processes were largely defined by a small, largely irresponsible coterie. UNFSS organizers first forged ahead without representative stakeholder participation until its intervention led to consultative processes.

Mainly financed by the WEF and certain major partners, they remain attentive to who pays the bagpipe player. Therefore, they mainly promote solutions that are supposed to “change the game”, “scalable” and induce investments claiming to offer technological solutions.

Agro-ecological innovation

An HLPE report looked with approval at agroecology or “nature-based solutions”. Many scientists have been working with food producers for decades to increase food productivity, production, diversity and resilience through better agroecological practices, thereby reducing costs and improving sustainability.

The evidence is unambiguous that agroecology has given much better results than the innovations of the “Green Revolution”. A survey of nearly 300 large ecological agriculture projects in more than fifty poor countries reported increased farmer incomes due to lower costs and an average increase in productivity of 79%.

This contrasts with the track record of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) launched in 2006. With funding from the Gates and Rockefeller foundations, it has pledged to double the yields and incomes of 30 million smallholder farm households. by 2020. Despite much public spending, yields barely increased as rural poverty increased.

Agroecological innovations have proven effective against infestations. Thus, safer and more effective biopesticides that do not kill beneficial insects and microbes, and non-toxic alternatives to agrochemical pesticides have been created.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) organized its first International Symposium on Agroecology in 2014, before committing to “step up agroecology”. But for Kip Tom, President Trump’s representative, the FAO was no longer “science-based”.

Demonize agroecology

The Gates Foundation has funded the Cornell Alliance for Science, ostensibly to “depolarize debates on GMOs” by providing training in “advanced communications in agricultural biotechnology”. Why traditional agricultural practices cannot transform African agriculture is just one example of such sponsored propaganda disguised as science.

Well-endowed lobbyists use the UNFSS to ensure the support and legitimacy of trade programs. With abundant resources, their advocacy regularly invokes “public-private partnerships” and “science, technology and innovation” rhetoric.

Forced to be more inclusive, Summit organizers are now using “solutions groups” for advocacy. They then form broad “multi-stakeholder” coalitions to advance the so-called solutions with the UNFSS stamp of approval.

With strong and growing evidence of the progress and potential of agroecology, the propaganda against it has grown in recent years. Advocates of agroecology are caricatured as “Luddite eco-imperialists”, “keeping Africa on the brink of famine” and condemning farmers to “poverty, malnutrition and death”.

Public relations consultant accused advocates of agroecology of being “the face of” green “neocolonialism” idealizing backward peasant labor and subsistence agriculture “and of denying” the successes of the Green Revolution. “.

Agroecological solutions are the main, if not the only ones, consistent with the overall UN commitment to sustainable development. But propagandists present them as ill-informed barriers to agricultural and social progress. Such deliberate deceptions block necessary reforms of the food system.

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food Michael Fakhri alert UNFSS Special Envoy Agnes Kalibata says agroecology is considered backward when it should be at the heart of the Summit. Along with the chairmanship of AGRA, with its commitment to the necessary reform of the food system, it is in an impossible position.

The best Summit money can buy?

Investing in the Summit means securing legitimacy and more resources from governments, the United Nations system, private philanthropy and others to advance their trade agendas. Meanwhile, many are working in good faith to make the most of the UN Summit.

Nonetheless, it sets a dangerous precedent for the United Nations system. He recklessly opened a back door, allowing corporate-led “multiparty” to undermine the inclusive and proven “multiparty” agreements developed over decades under the multilateral surveillance of member states.

The UNFSS Scientific Days on July 8 and 9 indicated the Summit is used to lobby for a new food science panel. This will undermine the HLPE and ultimately the CSA. Therefore, the UNFSS appears to be a Trojan horse to advance specific corporate interests, inadvertently undermining what UN-led multilateralism means.

As the CFS and the HLPE are successful United Nations agencies, the Summit will inevitably undermine its own achievements. Therefore, for many Member States and civil society, UNFSS represents a step backwards rather than a step forward.

