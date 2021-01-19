Better World Campaign Poll: With New Leadership in Washington, Majority of Americans in All 50 States Support UN, Want 117th Congress to Fund It

In a memorable week for the future of American foreign policy, a new poll of all fifty states shows Americans are united in their strong support for the United Nations.

WASHINGTON, January 19, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – In this momentous week for the future of American foreign policy, a new poll of all fifty states shows Americans are united in their strong support for the United Nations.

The poll comes on the eve of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, ahead of Senate hearings on the appointment of Antony blink be secretary of state and Linda Thomas-Greenfield for the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, and the expected policy reversal of major global agreements such as the return of the Paris Agreement and the repeal of the global gag rule.

“When it comes to America’s relationship with the UN, this poll shows that there is no red or blue state, but a united state of individuals across the country who – despite their differences – express their support for the UN “, said Peter Yeo, President of the Better World campaign. “From the Lonestar state of Texas, in the state of sunshine of Florida and everywhere in between, the majority of Americans support the UN and the life-saving work it does around the world. “

Specifically, three-quarters of registered voters (74%) say it is important for the United States to be a member of the United Nations, with half (51%) saying it is very important. While liberal voters are more likely to say that it is important for the United States to be a member of the United Nations (91%), a majority of moderate (80%) and conservative (60%) voters say that it is also important.

“The Biden-Harris Transition Team has said it will join major multilateral agreements and restore US support to UN agencies like the World Health Organization and the United Nations Population Fund” from the first day. This poll shows that the American people agree, ”added Yeo.

The Biden-Harris administration and the 117th Congress will need to address the urgent issue of $ 1 billion arrears in payments to the United Nations – an essential step in restoring American leadership on the world stage.

On funding issues, the poll found that 3 in 5 U.S. voters want their congressman to take action to pay U.S. dues to the UN on time and in full, which includes 62 percent of moderate voters and 82 percent of voters. % of liberal voters.

“The reality – true for every member organization – is that there are dues due to ensure that the organization can function and advance the interests of its members,” Yeo said. “This poll shows that it doesn’t matter where the congressman comes from, whether he represents Illinois, Colorado, Alaska, Virginia, or Nevada, they have the support of their constituents to pay our UN dues on time and in full. “

“As we enter a historic week, this poll of fifty states underscores that standing up for the United Nations and the vital work it does around the world is a point of pride and unity among Americans.”

This survey was conducted by Morning Consult, on behalf of Better World Campaign, between December 2-December 18, 2020 among a national sample of 9,960 registered voters. Interviews were conducted online and data was weighted to approximate a target sample of registered voters based on age, gender, education, race and region. Results of the full investigation have a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.

The Better World Campaign, an initiative of the Better World Fund, aims to strengthen relationships between United States and the United Nations. He encourages American leaders to strengthen the capacity of the United Nations to carry out its invaluable international work in the name of peace, progress, freedom and justice. For more information visit http://www.betterworldcampaign.org.

