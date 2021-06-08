‘Betrayal’: Namibian opposition MPs criticize genocide deal with Germany

The prime minister calls for unity in a rowdy parliamentary session, but opposition MPs accuse the government of sidelining them and the communities directly affected.

Opposition politicians in Namibia criticized the government’s deal with Germany as lawmakers in Windhoek began to debate the

planned reconciliation deal under which Berlin officially recognized an early 20th century genocide by colonial troops and agreed to a $ 1.3 billion settlement.

The funds – which would go into development projects – are supposed to be spread over a period of 30 years.

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila opened Tuesday’s rowdy parliamentary debate by outlining the details of the deal.

“This issue is indeed sensitive,” she said, her calls for unity being interrupted by heckling from MPs.

“It is important that we do not divide on this issue, but stand united as a nation to pursue it to its logical conclusion,” she said.

But opposition politicians took turns denouncing the deal, accusing the government of sidelining them, and communities directly affected by the genocide, during negotiations that resulted in a deal last month.

“They have excluded communities, groups of Namibians… it is apartheid that the government has practiced,” Edson Isaacks of the Landless Peoples of Namibia (LPM) opposition movement, describing the outcome of the negotiation process as a “sub-standard deal”.

Another LPM lawmaker, Utaara Mootu, told Kuugongelwa-Amadhila: “You betrayed us”.

“You did not allow equal participation on the basis of human rights policies. You have not given us the opportunity to recount the economic trauma ”caused by the genocide, she added.

The agreement must be ratified by the Namibian and German parliaments, after which it will be signed by the foreign ministers of both countries.

Josef Kauandenge, leader of another opposition party, the Democratic Organization of National Unity (NUDO) said: “We will not be part of any signatory for things in which we did not participate”.

“This agreement can be signed between Germany and the Namibian government, but the vast majority of Nama and Ovaherero will reject it with the contempt it deserves,” Kauandenge said.

The Prime Minister insisted that the affected communities were “fully consulted during the negotiations”.

However, descendants of affected communities said they were not included in the process. They demanded that reparations be paid directly to their communities.

Namibian Vice President Nangolo Mbumba last week said the development budget offered by Germany as compensation for the genocide was “not enough” but would be reviewed as funding rolled out. .

The German Empire conquered what is now Namibia and used it as a colony between 1884 and 1915, brutally treating the population.

The government of the southern African country began negotiations with its former German colonizer in 2015 over the 1904-1908 massacre of the Herero and Nama peoples for rebelling against their rulers.

Historians say that about 65,000 of the 85,000 Herero and at least 10,000 of the 20,000 Nama who lived there at the time were killed.

After years of back-and-forth, the parties reached a landmark agreement last month in which Germany officially recognized the killings as genocide.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said the German government had agreed to “offer an unconditional apology to the affected communities” and to the country as a whole for the genocide.

The apologies will be presented by the German president to the National Assembly on a date yet to be determined.