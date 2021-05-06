Best shots of Africa: April 30-May 6, 2021

A selection of the best photos of the week from across the continent:

On Wednesday, a girl reflects on a game of chess in Makoko, a slum in the Nigerian city of Lagos …

In the city on Saturday, a woman sells kola nuts to people attending a Workers’ Day parade.

Good Friday, two girls look at a cell phone during a religious rally for Orthodox Good Friday in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital …

In the city the next day, Orthodox Christians flock to a poultry market to buy a bird to prepare for an Easter feast.

War veterans in Addis Ababa celebrate Patriots’ Day on Wednesday, which is a national holiday in Ethiopia that commemorates the end of the Italian occupation in 1941.

On Friday, a Jewish pilgrim lights a candle at the Ghriba synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba …

The annual pilgrimage includes the centuries-old tradition of writing prayers on the eggs.

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine on Monday at a Covid-19 center in the Tunisian capital, Tunis.

On Friday, a Libyan dives into the sea from the rocks of the capital, Tripoli.

The same day, swallows dive on a bridge over the Niger River in Bamako, the capital of Mali. The area is the site of a city’s Sufi community.

Francis Ngannou, the new heavyweight mixed martial arts world champion, nicknamed “The Predator”, paraded Saturday in the Cameroonian town of Bafoussam during a triumphant return to the country.

After milking camels, a woman carefully pours the liquid into a plastic container in N’Djamena, the capital of Chad, on Tuesday.

Zimbabwean sculptor David Ngwerume poses with his work of a woman wearing a Covid-19 face mask in the capital, Harare on Friday.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is preparing to address Kenya’s parliament on Wednesday with a face mask – something she does not use at home …

There is a lot of pomp and ceremony on his state visit, although the Kenyan police group is drenched in anticipation of performing on Wednesday.

In the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on Saturday, a man was arrested during a protest calling for better living conditions for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On the same day, in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, people gather for the funeral ceremony of Zubair Ahmed al-Hassan, secretary general of the Islamic Movement and ally of ousted President Omar al-Bashir. He was in detention awaiting trial for corruption.

A man in northern Uganda holds a radio on Thursday to listen to the International Criminal Court’s sentencing of Dominic Ongwen, a child soldier turned rebel commander, to 25 years in prison.

Everything is shiny and glamorous at a South Africa Fashion Week event in Midrand on Saturday where Nomuzi Mabena, a rapper and TV presenter better known as Moozlie, poses for the cameras.

And more beauty is on display Tuesday as the moon is seen behind the minaret of a mosque decorated for Ramadan in Egypt’s capital, Cairo.

