Best shots of Africa: April 30-May 6, 2021

A selection of the best photos of the week from across the continent:

On Wednesday, a girl reflects on a game of chess in Makoko, a slum in the Nigerian city of Lagos …

A cola nut seller in Lagos, Nigeria - Saturday May 1, 2021

In the city on Saturday, a woman sells kola nuts to people attending a Workers’ Day parade.

Two girls looking for cell phones in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Friday April 30, 2021

Good Friday, two girls look at a cell phone during a religious rally for Orthodox Good Friday in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital …

A poultry seller holding two birds in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Saturday May 1, 2021

In the city the next day, Orthodox Christians flock to a poultry market to buy a bird to prepare for an Easter feast.

Veterans and other patriots marking the day in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Wednesday May 5, 2021

War veterans in Addis Ababa celebrate Patriots’ Day on Wednesday, which is a national holiday in Ethiopia that commemorates the end of the Italian occupation in 1941.

A woman lights candles at the Ghriba synagogue, Djerba, Tunisia - Friday April 30, 2021

On Friday, a Jewish pilgrim lights a candle at the Ghriba synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba …

A woman writes prayers on an egg at the Ghriba synagogue, Djerba, Tunisia - Friday April 30, 2021

The annual pilgrimage includes the centuries-old tradition of writing prayers on the eggs.

A nurse brandishing a syringe in Tunis, Tunisia - Monday May 3, 2021

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine on Monday at a Covid-19 center in the Tunisian capital, Tunis.

A man dives into the sea in Tripoli, Libya - Friday April 30, 2021

On Friday, a Libyan dives into the sea from the rocks of the capital, Tripoli.

Swallows flying by a bridge over the Niger River, Bamako, Mali - Friday April 30, 2021

The same day, swallows dive on a bridge over the Niger River in Bamako, the capital of Mali. The area is the site of a city’s Sufi community.

MMA champion Francis Ngannou parading in Bafoussam on a vehicle, Cameroon - Saturday May 1, 2021

Francis Ngannou, the new heavyweight mixed martial arts world champion, nicknamed “The Predator”, paraded Saturday in the Cameroonian town of Bafoussam during a triumphant return to the country.

A woman pours camel milk from a dish into a plastic container near N & # 39; Djamena, Chad - Tuesday May 4, 2021

After milking camels, a woman carefully pours the liquid into a plastic container in N’Djamena, the capital of Chad, on Tuesday.

David Ngwerume with a masked sculpture in Harare, Zimbabwe - Friday April 30, 2021

Zimbabwean sculptor David Ngwerume poses with his work of a woman wearing a Covid-19 face mask in the capital, Harare on Friday.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the Kenya Parliament, Nairobi, Kenya - Wednesday May 5, 2021

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is preparing to address Kenya’s parliament on Wednesday with a face mask – something she does not use at home …

Kenyan police marching band in the rain in Nairobi, Kenya - Wednesday May 5, 2021

There is a lot of pomp and ceremony on his state visit, although the Kenyan police group is drenched in anticipation of performing on Wednesday.

Protester manhandled by police in Nairobi, Kenya - Saturday May 1, 2021

In the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on Saturday, a man was arrested during a protest calling for better living conditions for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Crowds gather at night holding phones to light up the funeral of Zubair Ahmed al-Hassan, Secretary General of the Islamic Movement in Khartoum, Sudan - Saturday May 1, 2021

On the same day, in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, people gather for the funeral ceremony of Zubair Ahmed al-Hassan, secretary general of the Islamic Movement and ally of ousted President Omar al-Bashir. He was in detention awaiting trial for corruption.

A man sitting in a chair outside and holding a radio in Lukodi, Uganda - Thursday May 6, 2021

A man in northern Uganda holds a radio on Thursday to listen to the International Criminal Court’s sentencing of Dominic Ongwen, a child soldier turned rebel commander, to 25 years in prison.

Nomuzi Mabena at an SA Fashion Week event in Midrand, South Africa - Saturday May 1, 2021

Everything is shiny and glamorous at a South Africa Fashion Week event in Midrand on Saturday where Nomuzi Mabena, a rapper and TV presenter better known as Moozlie, poses for the cameras.

A moon seen behind a minaret at night in Cairo, Egypt - Tuesday May 4, 2021

And more beauty is on display Tuesday as the moon is seen behind the minaret of a mosque decorated for Ramadan in Egypt’s capital, Cairo.

All photos are subject to copyright.


