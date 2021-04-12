Bessemer symbol

But it’s also worth thinking about Amazon jobs in a larger context, which includes not only the alternatives available today, but also the history of Bessemer and many other struggling cities in the United States in relation to it. to many jobs. that were once available – factory jobs and others that have lifted workers up the economic ladder – Amazon jobs don’t look so appealing. Fifteen dollars an hour for a full-time worker translates to around $ 31,000 a year, less than half of median family income in the United States and low enough in many cases for a family to qualify for subsidized school meals.

It’s not the kind of pay that seems likely to help the country rebuild a growing and prosperous middle class. And Amazon’s jobs are increasingly looking like the future of the U.S. economy.

‘Like a factory’

Amazon is the fastest growing company in the country in many ways. Its founder and president, Jeff Bezos, is the richest man in the world. It employs around 1.3 million people worldwide, from 750,000 only a year and a half ago. Among US companies, only Walmart has a larger workforce.

Alec MacGillis, author of an excellent new book on Amazon, called “Fulfillment”, points out that Amazon warehouse jobs have a lot in common with industrial jobs of the past. They are among the main options for people graduating from high school or community college without specific job skills. They are also physically demanding and dangerous.

MacGillis is careful to remind people of injuries and fatalities from old factory jobs, and he documents the similar risks warehouse jobs can bring. Jody Rhoads was a 52-year-old mother and breast cancer survivor in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Her neck was crushed by a steel bracket as she drove a forklift through an Amazon warehouse, killing her. (“We don’t believe the incident was work-related,” an Amazon official told the federal government, mistakenly suggesting his death was of natural causes.)