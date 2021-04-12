Bessemer symbol
Bessemer – the town in Alabama where Amazon warehouse workers recently voted not to join a union – is named after Henry Bessemer, a British inventor who revolutionized steelmaking. When an Alabama businessman founded the city in 1887, he called it Bessemer in the hopes that it would become a center of the steel industry.
It made. Using Alabama’s iron ore and other natural resources, the Bessemer steel mills flourished. They provided jobs that have helped many working people build middle class lives. They were typical of widespread American prosperity from the mid-20th century.
Today, those steel jobs are long gone, thanks to technology and global competition. Bessemer no longer made of steel. On the site of an old mill – one belonging to US Steel – is the giant Amazon warehouse that made headlines because of the union vote.
Amazon firmly defeated the union’s organizing effort by pointing out that it was already paying well above the federal minimum wage of $ 7.25. And it’s true: all of its employees earn at least $ 15 an hour. The message resonated. Compared to other jobs they could find, Amazon workers decided they were already doing pretty well.
But it’s also worth thinking about Amazon jobs in a larger context, which includes not only the alternatives available today, but also the history of Bessemer and many other struggling cities in the United States in relation to it. to many jobs. that were once available – factory jobs and others that have lifted workers up the economic ladder – Amazon jobs don’t look so appealing. Fifteen dollars an hour for a full-time worker translates to around $ 31,000 a year, less than half of median family income in the United States and low enough in many cases for a family to qualify for subsidized school meals.
It’s not the kind of pay that seems likely to help the country rebuild a growing and prosperous middle class. And Amazon’s jobs are increasingly looking like the future of the U.S. economy.
‘Like a factory’
Amazon is the fastest growing company in the country in many ways. Its founder and president, Jeff Bezos, is the richest man in the world. It employs around 1.3 million people worldwide, from 750,000 only a year and a half ago. Among US companies, only Walmart has a larger workforce.
Alec MacGillis, author of an excellent new book on Amazon, called “Fulfillment”, points out that Amazon warehouse jobs have a lot in common with industrial jobs of the past. They are among the main options for people graduating from high school or community college without specific job skills. They are also physically demanding and dangerous.
MacGillis is careful to remind people of injuries and fatalities from old factory jobs, and he documents the similar risks warehouse jobs can bring. Jody Rhoads was a 52-year-old mother and breast cancer survivor in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Her neck was crushed by a steel bracket as she drove a forklift through an Amazon warehouse, killing her. (“We don’t believe the incident was work-related,” an Amazon official told the federal government, mistakenly suggesting his death was of natural causes.)
As Spencer cox, a former Amazon worker who is currently writing a doctorate. University of Minnesota thesis on business, told my colleague David Streitfeld, “Amazon is reorganizing the very nature of retail work – something that is traditionally undemanding physically and has a lot of downtime. – into something more like a factory, which never gives up.
But despite all the similarities to factory work, Amazon jobs have some crucial differences as well. They are more insulating, as MacGillis explained to me. Rather than working as a team of people creating something, warehouse workers often work alone, mostly interacting with robots. Amazon jobs are also lower paying than many factory jobs.
MacGillis tells the story of three generations of Bodani men who worked Sparrows Point Steel Mill, near Baltimore. The youngest, William Bodani Jr., was making $ 35 an hour in 2002 (about $ 52 in today’s dollars), with bonuses. This is enough for a solid middle class income.
With the steel plant leaving Sparrows Point, Bodani instead accepted a job in the Amazon warehouse which occupies the same land. He was in his late sixties at the time and was only earning a fraction of what he once had.
It would be one thing if this type of downward mobility reflected the overall performance of the US economy. But it’s not. Economic output is much higher, per person, than it was two decades ago and much higher than it was at the height of Bessemer’s 20th century. However, the bulk of the gains flocked to a small slice of workers – among the upper middle class and especially the well-to-do.
To many others, an Amazon job seems preferable to alternatives, although this is also part of the reason so many American families are struggling.
The emotional art of signing a song
If you've watched the national anthem before the Super Bowl, you might be familiar with the idea of the signed song. It involves a sign language interpreter perform a song, often next to the singer. The best performances don't just convey the lyrics of a song; they convey his emotion.
A good performance "gives priority to dynamics, phrasing and fluidity", Corinna da Fonseca-Wollheim written in The Times. Deaf singers prepare by experiencing a song as best they can. Mervin Primeaux-O'Bryant, a deaf actor and dancer, put a small speaker in his clothes, so he could feel the vibes of "Midnight Train to Georgia" while recording a performance for a series of covers of flagship songs in American Sign Language by black women.

"Sometimes performers don't show the emotions that come with the music," Primeaux-O'Bryant said. "And deaf people are like, 'What is this?'"
“Sometimes performers don’t show the emotions that come with the music,” Primeaux-O’Bryant said. “And deaf people are like, ‘What is this?'”
In the performance, Primeaux-O'Bryant shot an invisible whistle to match the group's horn woo-woo. To interpret a prolonged "oh" he used movements that gently extended the words, his hands floating in his lap.
For more: Watch an excerpt from Primeaux-O'Bryant's performance here. And GQ Matt Maxey profile, who translates Chance the Rapper during his concerts.
