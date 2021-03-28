World
Besieged Syria also suffers from Suez Canal closure – Times of India
BEIRUT: Syria began rationing fuel distribution in the war-ravaged country, fearing that shipments could be delayed because Egypt Suez Canal is stranded by a giant cargo ship that ran aground, the Oil Ministry said on Saturday.
The container ship remained stuck on its side in the Suez Canal over the weekend, as authorities prepared to make further attempts to free the ship and reopen an east-west waterway crucial to global shipping .
Even before the failure of Ever Given, Syria suffered from fuel shortages mainly caused by Western sanctions.
Syria is grappling with deteriorating economic conditions, shortages of basic goods and medicines. Syrians were forced to queue to buy subsidized bread and fuel.
The Oil Ministry said fuel was rationed to allow basic services in Syria to continue as long as the Suez Canal remained blocked. These services include bakeries, hospitals, water utilities and telecommunications centers.
Earlier this year, the Syrian government raised the price of fuel, including subsidized petroleum products, by more than 50%, in the third increase this year. He also raised the price of cooking gas.
Almost 80% of Syrians live in poverty and 60% are food insecure – the worst food security situation ever seen in Syria, according to the United Nations.
A decade of conflict has caused enormous damage to the Syrian economy, isolated its government and displaced its people, driving most of them into poverty. The restrictions on the pandemic have increased pressure on the economy, made worse by the financial crisis in neighboring Lebanon, which has been a bridge to Syria economically and financially.
More than half a million people have been killed in the 10-year conflict in Syria which has also left the country’s infrastructure in ruins and most of its oil and agricultural resources out of government control.
