‘Besieged’: Bobi Wine says army has taken over his home

A politician tweets that the military entered his home after challenging the early presidential results.

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine said the military “took over” her house after “she jumped over the fence”.

Bobi Wine tweeted the news just hours after alleging Thursday’s election was rigged, saying “all legal options are on the table” to challenge the official results.

He also called himself “president-elect”.

Uganda’s electoral commission claims longtime chairman Yoweri Museveni leads Bobi Wine and other candidates in the provisional results that Bobi Wine has called a “joke”.

He indicates that the final results will be announced on Saturday afternoon while asking Bobi Wine to prove his claims.

The internet in this East African country remains inaccessible after the government shut it down on the eve of elections.

On Tuesday, Museveni announced the suspension of social media networks and messaging services like Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp in response to the closure of Facebook accounts linked to government officials who the tech giant said were spreading disinformation.

Bobi Wine has been arrested several times on various charges, but has never been convicted. He says dozens of his party members have also been detained.

He campaigned wearing a bulletproof vest, claiming he feared for his life.




