Bernard Tapie, French magnate, actor and politician, dies at 78

His football team – OM, as they were called – was a club of nothing in dire straits when Mr Tapie took over, but through a mixture of insight and swagger he got it. guided to victory in the 1993 Champions League, Europe’s most coveted club competition. No other French team had ever won it. The players, courted on his yacht or the private jet he piloted himself, nicknamed him “the boss”. He was everywhere – on the pitch, in the locker room – and they loved him.

It was typical of Mr Tapie that within two years of a triumph which politicians seized as symbolizing ‘a winning France’, he was found guilty of attempting to bribe a Valenciennes player to start a game. Sentenced to two years in prison, he served 165 days. OM supporters didn’t care. “He will leave a great void in the hearts of the Marseillais,” the club tweeted on the occasion of his death.

For Mr. Tapie, nothing has ever been a surmountable setback. He had the gift of chatter and moving dark eyes that somehow made all the words that came out of him more believable. In a country where power tends to be concentrated among graduates of its elite schools, Mr. Tapie, the strong self-made man of misery to the rich, has exerted a lasting appeal.

Born in 1943 into a working-class family – his father was a milling machine operator and his mother a caregiver – he had to fight to get out of the harsh northern Parisian suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis. The book he would write in 1986 was called “Winning” for a reason.