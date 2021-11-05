World
Berlin: Russian diplomat found dead in front of embassy in Berlin – Times of India
BERLIN: A Russian diplomat was found dead in October outside the country’s embassy in Berlin, did it appear on Friday.
The man, whose lifeless body was found on the sidewalk by police on Oct. 19, had apparently fallen to death at the embassy compound, according to the Spiegel weekly that first reported the case.
A spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said the case was “known to the ministry” but would not provide further details.
Confirming the death, the Russian Embassy called it a “tragic accident”.
“All procedures related to the repatriation of the diplomat’s body to his country of origin were quickly settled with German law enforcement authorities and doctors in accordance with current practices,” the embassy said in a statement. .
The Russian mission, however, declared that it “considered that speculations which appeared in a number of Western media” on the death of the diplomat “were absolutely inaccurate”.
The diplomat was identified as a 35-year-old embassy second secretary by the Spiegel.
But the magazine said German authorities believed he was also a Russian FSB secret service agent.
He is also believed to be linked to a senior official in the FSB’s Second Directorate – a unit which the Western Secret Service said was involved in the murder of a Georgian national in central Berlin in 2019.
Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, the 40-year-old Georgian, was shot twice in the head at close range in Small zoo park on August 23, 2019, allegedly by a Russian man who was arrested shortly thereafter.
The Russian suspect, 55 Vadim Krasikov, nickname Vadim Sokolov, is on trial for the murder, which, according to German prosecutors, was ordered by Moscow.
