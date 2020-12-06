Bergamo pandemic survivors bear invisible and incalculable scars

NEMBRO, Italy – Every Monday evening, in the northern Italian city that had perhaps the highest coronavirus death rate in all of Europe, a psychologist specializing in post-traumatic stress disorder leads sessions of group therapy in the local church.

“She cared for survivors of the war”, Pastor Matteo Cella, parish priest of the town of Nembro, in Bergamo province, said the psychologist. “She says the dynamics are the same.”

The virus first exploded in Bergamo. Then came the shock of the shells. The province that first gave the West a glimpse of the horrors to come – oxygen starved grandparents, swarming hospitals and coffin convoys rolling through closed streets – now serves as a disturbing postcard of post-traumatic sequelae .

In small towns where many know each other, there is apprehension for others, but also guilt, anger of survivors, doubts about fateful decisions and nightmares about unfulfilled wishes to die. There is a pervasive worry that, with the resurgence of the virus, Bergamo’s enormous sacrifice will soon fade into history, that its cities will be forgotten battlefields from the great first wave, that its dead will become names carved on it. another rusty plate.