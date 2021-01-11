Beny Steinmetz: the mining billionaire is tried in Guinea

Beny Steinmetz is said to be one of Israel’s richest men

A billionaire diamond tycoon faces trial in Switzerland over corruption allegations linked to a major mining deal in Guinea.

Beny Steinmetz, of Israeli and French nationality, has always denied that his company paid multi-million dollar bribes to obtain permits to explore for iron ore in southern Guinea in 2008.

His lawyer says he will travel from Israel to Geneva to “plead his innocence”. If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Major corruption cases are rarely tried in Switzerland, where the 64-year-old is said to be a former resident.

Prosecutors have spent six years investigating an agreement that granted Mr Steinmetz’s company, BSG Resources (BSGR), the rights to mine much of the Simandou mountain region. It contains one of the largest untapped reserves of iron ore in the world.

They accuse Mr. Steinmetz of winning the deal by bribing one of the four wives of former Guinean President Lansana Conté and of allegedly forging documents to cover it up.

The ‘jackpot’

Mr Steinmetz secured the rights in exchange for an investment of around $ 160m (£ 118m), but he then sold half of them to the Brazilian multinational mining company, Vale, 18 months old. later for $ 2.5 billion, making a huge profit.

At the time, it was called a “jackpot” in the financial press. But it also raised questions about why the original rights were being granted at such a low price.

Mo Ibrahim, the Sudanese telecoms billionaire and anti-corruption activist, asked at the time: “Are the Guineans who made this deal fools, or criminals, or both?”

Mr. Steinmetz has always insisted that he had done nothing wrong. In a rare interview in 2012, he told the Financial Times that “people don’t like success” and it was okay to “aggressively seek opportunities”.

Before the trial, his lawyer Marc Bonnant insisted that he had “never paid a cent” to Mamadie Touré, the widow of former President Conté, to whom the bribes would have gone.

The story continues

Although she has been called to testify, it is not known if she will attend.

The Guinean government stripped BSGR of its mining rights in 2014, citing evidence of corruption, which the company has denied.

Despite its vast natural resources, Guinea remains one of the poorest countries on the African continent. He has yet to take full advantage of the iron ore reserves in the Simandou Mountains.