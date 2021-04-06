Benjamin Netanyahu has first chance to form new Israeli government – Times of India the Times of India the Times of India

World
JERUSALEM: Israeli President handed over on Tuesday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the difficult task of trying to form a government of the country’s shattered parliament, giving the besieged leader a luck to extend his long term while on trial for corruption.
In his announcement, President Reuven Rivlin acknowledged that no the party leader had the support to form a majority coalition in the 120 seats Knesset. He also noted that many believe Netanyahu is unfit to serve because of his legal problems.
Nonetheless, Rivlin said that nothing in the law prevents Netanyahu from being prime minister. After consulting with the 13 parties in the newly elected parliament, Rivlin said Netanyahu had the best chance of any candidate to form a new government.
“ No candidate has a realistic chance of forming a government that will have the confidence of the Knesset, ” Rivlin said. But, he added, Netanyahu has “ a slightly higher chance ” of being able to do so.
“ I decided to give him the task, ” Rivlin said from Jerusalem. Rivlin added that the choice was “ not an easy decision on a moral and ethical basis. ”
With this, Rivlin pushed forward the twin dramas over the country’s future and Netanyahu’s plight, giving Israel’s longest-serving prime minister a chance to try and save his career. Netanyahu now has up to six weeks to attempt to concoct a coalition during his trial.
Initial reactions from the Prime Minister’s sworn rivals highlighted the difficult road ahead.
Yair Lapid, leader of the party that won the second most seats, admitted that the law left Rivlin with “ no choice ”, but in the same tweet denounced the development as “ a shameful shame that tarnishes Israel ”.
A court decision could take months or even years. The procedure is expected to take place up to three days a week, an embarrassing and time-consuming distraction that will follow Netanyahu’s appeals to his rivals.
Netanyahu has the largest support – 52 seats – in the Israeli Knesset. But it is still far from a majority of 61 seats. He will likely use his powers of persuasion to try to attract a number of opponents, including a number of former close associates who have vowed never to serve under him again, with generous offers from powerful ministries or committees. legislative.
Parties representing 45 members supported Yair Lapid, while Yamina, with seven seats, nominated its own leader, Naftali Bennett. Three parties holding a total of 16 seats made no recommendation.
Rivlin’s decision merges questions of Netanyahu’s legal and political future into what is perhaps the most difficult political challenge of his career.
In court, he faces charges of fraud, breach of trust and corruption in three separate cases. Proceedings resumed on Tuesday, although the prime minister is not expected to appear in court.
On Monday, a key witness introduced Netanyahu as an image-obsessed leader who forced a leading news site to help his family and smear opponents.
Netanyahu denies all the charges and, in a nationally televised speech, accused prosecutors of persecuting him in an attempt to remove him from office.
“ This is what an attempted coup looks like, ” he said.
Monday’s court session focused on the most serious case against Netanyahu _ in which he is accused of promoting regulations that brought in hundreds of millions of dollars in profits to telecoms company Bezeq in return for a positive coverage on the company’s popular news site, Walla.
Ilan Yeshua, Walla’s former editor, described a system in which Bezeq owners Shaul and Iris Elovitch repeatedly pressured him to publish favorable information about Netanyahu and denigrate rivals of the Prime Minister.
The explanation given to him by the couple? “ This is what the prime minister wanted, ” he said.
