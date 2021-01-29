World
Benjamin Netanyahu: “Full confidence” that India will provide security for Israelis; Benjamin Netanyahu on the embassy explosion | World News – Times of India
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday expressed “full confidence” in Indian authorities to ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews in India after a explosion near the country’s embassy in New Delhi.
A small explosion of improvised explosive device (IED) took place outside the Israeli embassy in the heart of Lutyens in Delhi on Friday evening.
Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval spoke with his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat and briefed him on the situation and the ongoing investigation into the bombing near the Israeli embassy, officials said here.
The update has been forwarded to Prime Minister Netanyahu, they said.
Netanyahu asked to convey to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi that Israel has “full confidence that Indian authorities will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure the safety of the Israelis and Jews there,” the officials said.
The two sides agreed to continue to cooperate fully through all channels, they said.
Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also spoke with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and assured him of the “fullest protection” for diplomats and the mission.
In a tweet, Jaishankar said India had taken the incident “very seriously”.
“We have just spoken to Israeli FM Gabi Ashkenazi about the explosion in front of the Israeli embassy. We take this very seriously. We have assured him of the fullest protection of the Israeli embassy and diplomats,” a- he said.
The minister added that the matter was under investigation. “No effort will be spared to find the culprits,” he said.
Earlier, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said all of its diplomats and embassy staff were “safe and sound” after the explosion.
“An explosion occurred not long ago near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. There were no injuries and no harm was done to the building. All Israeli diplomats and the embassy staff are safe and sound, “a foreign ministry statement said.
“The event is under investigation by Indian authorities who are in contact with Israeli officials,” he said, adding that the foreign minister is frequently briefed on the situation and has ordered to take all necessary precautions.
“We will report on further developments as they occur,” the statement said.
Delhi Police Supplementary PRO Anil Mittal said the explosion was “very low intensity”.
“No one was injured and no property damage was reported except for the windows of three vehicles parked nearby,” he said.
First impressions suggest it could be a malicious attempt to create a sensation, Mittal said.
A small explosion of improvised explosive device (IED) took place outside the Israeli embassy in the heart of Lutyens in Delhi on Friday evening.
Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval spoke with his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat and briefed him on the situation and the ongoing investigation into the bombing near the Israeli embassy, officials said here.
The update has been forwarded to Prime Minister Netanyahu, they said.
Netanyahu asked to convey to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi that Israel has “full confidence that Indian authorities will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure the safety of the Israelis and Jews there,” the officials said.
The two sides agreed to continue to cooperate fully through all channels, they said.
Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also spoke with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and assured him of the “fullest protection” for diplomats and the mission.
In a tweet, Jaishankar said India had taken the incident “very seriously”.
“We have just spoken to Israeli FM Gabi Ashkenazi about the explosion in front of the Israeli embassy. We take this very seriously. We have assured him of the fullest protection of the Israeli embassy and diplomats,” a- he said.
The minister added that the matter was under investigation. “No effort will be spared to find the culprits,” he said.
Earlier, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said all of its diplomats and embassy staff were “safe and sound” after the explosion.
“An explosion occurred not long ago near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. There were no injuries and no harm was done to the building. All Israeli diplomats and the embassy staff are safe and sound, “a foreign ministry statement said.
“The event is under investigation by Indian authorities who are in contact with Israeli officials,” he said, adding that the foreign minister is frequently briefed on the situation and has ordered to take all necessary precautions.
“We will report on further developments as they occur,” the statement said.
Delhi Police Supplementary PRO Anil Mittal said the explosion was “very low intensity”.
“No one was injured and no property damage was reported except for the windows of three vehicles parked nearby,” he said.
First impressions suggest it could be a malicious attempt to create a sensation, Mittal said.
Source link