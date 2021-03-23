Belize national football team briefly detained by gunmen in Haiti

The team visiting for a 2022 World Cup qualifier have now reached their hotel safely, the country’s soccer federation said.

The Belize national football team, which is currently traveling to Haiti for a qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup, was briefly detained on Monday by an armed gang in the capital Port-au-Prince, announced the federation of country football.

The Central American country’s team, known as the Jaguars, were on their way to their hotel from the airport when they were arrested by the armed gang, the Belize Football Federation (FFB) said on Facebook .

“Despite the four-man police escort, the team bus was stopped by an outcry from insurgents with assault rifles on motorcycles,” the FFB said in a statement, adding that their escorts had subsequently negotiated with the gang for the release of the team.

“We are happy to report that our Jaguars, although shaken by their terrible experience, are safe at their hotel,” the statement added.

The FFB is currently in contact with FIFA and the regional football federation CONCACAF “to bring them to safer territory,” the statement said.

“It was a moment of intense fear,” Belize co-captain Deon McCauley said.

Qualification, scheduled for Thursday, is part of CONCACAF’s first round of matches for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Belize never qualified for the World Cup final while Haiti qualified once, in 1974.

Haiti is currently in the midst of an economic and political crisis and has been in a state of emergency since March 18.

Criminal networks exercise full control over several poor and densely populated neighborhoods in the country’s capital, creating no-go zones where they hold abduction victims.

Haiti has seen an upsurge in kidnappings for ransom in recent months, targeting both the rich and those with much more modest means.