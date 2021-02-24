World
Belgium will try 14 attacks against Paris in 2015
BRUSSELS: Belgium will bring 14 suspects to justice for allegedly aiding those who carried out the Paris attacks which killed 130 people, the federal prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.
Those on trial are accused of transporting, harboring or providing material support to bombers and gunmen who hit targets, including cafes and a popular concert hall in the French capital.
Twelve of them will face charges of “participating in the activities of a terrorist group” following the attack, prosecution spokesman Eric Van Duyse told AFP.
The decision to bring them to justice was announced during a closed hearing in the Belgian capital and is subject to appeal.
The trial could take part in the second half of 2021 in Brussels.
Investigators believe that the devastating 2015 carnage in Paris, claimed by the Islamic state group, was largely expected in Belgium, where several of the alleged attackers had come from.
Two of the suspects will be tried in absentia after they are believed to have died fighting for ISIS in Syria.
Some of these people on trial face charges related to assisting the sole surviving alleged perpetrator, Salah Abdeslam, to go into hiding until he was finally found and arrested in Brussels in March 2016.
One of them, Abid Aberkane, is on trial for hiding the suspected jihadist at his mother’s home in the last days before his arrest.
Her mother was among five people who had their case closed on Wednesday.
The other defendants are accused of coming from Abdelslam’s entourage and the attackers who carried out the 2016 Brussels attacks which left 32 dead in the country’s worst atrocity in peacetime.
France is due to hold a separate trial for 20 people charged with the Paris attacks in September 2021, prosecutors said.
Those on trial are accused of transporting, harboring or providing material support to bombers and gunmen who hit targets, including cafes and a popular concert hall in the French capital.
Twelve of them will face charges of “participating in the activities of a terrorist group” following the attack, prosecution spokesman Eric Van Duyse told AFP.
The decision to bring them to justice was announced during a closed hearing in the Belgian capital and is subject to appeal.
The trial could take part in the second half of 2021 in Brussels.
Investigators believe that the devastating 2015 carnage in Paris, claimed by the Islamic state group, was largely expected in Belgium, where several of the alleged attackers had come from.
Two of the suspects will be tried in absentia after they are believed to have died fighting for ISIS in Syria.
Some of these people on trial face charges related to assisting the sole surviving alleged perpetrator, Salah Abdeslam, to go into hiding until he was finally found and arrested in Brussels in March 2016.
One of them, Abid Aberkane, is on trial for hiding the suspected jihadist at his mother’s home in the last days before his arrest.
Her mother was among five people who had their case closed on Wednesday.
The other defendants are accused of coming from Abdelslam’s entourage and the attackers who carried out the 2016 Brussels attacks which left 32 dead in the country’s worst atrocity in peacetime.
France is due to hold a separate trial for 20 people charged with the Paris attacks in September 2021, prosecutors said.
Source link