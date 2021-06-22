Belgium and Denmark qualify for the knockout stages of Euro 2020

The Red Devils will face the third side in the round of 16 as Denmark celebrate their qualification after their 4-1 victory over Russia.

Finland fought bravely, but two goals from Belgium doomed them to a 2-0 loss in St. Petersburg on Monday and an anxious wait to see if their first tournament continues at Euro 2020.

A draw would have given Finland second in Group B behind perfect Belgium, but goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, who had an inspired play, was helpless when Thomas Vermaelen took off from the post and the ball bounced off him in the filet 15 minutes from the end. .

Finland’s last auto-qualifying hopes ended when Romelu Lukaku shot in another and they finished third in Group B.

They have to wait and see if they are among the best four thirds to reach the round of 16.

“We did not reach the goal today to have at least one point to play in the group stage, so in that sense we are disappointed,” said Finnish coach Markku Kanerva.

“But overall I’m very proud of the work the team did and the work they did against a very strong team today.”

‘Return to zero’

World number one Belgium face a third-ranked team in Seville on Sunday, while Denmark face Wales in Amsterdam a day earlier.

“So far everything has been fine, but now it’s back to zero,” said Belgian Kevin De Bruyne. “We have to see who we’re going to play. We’re in good shape and we’ll see what happens.

Belgian coach Roberto Martinez said he was delighted with his team’s performance.

“Three wins, three professional performances, three different styles,” said Martinez, referring to previous wins in the group against Russia (3-0) and Denmark (2-1).

“Being able to see 90 minutes of Axel and Eden, and Kevin was almost on the pitch for 90 minutes, it was very satisfying. On top of that, all of the outfielders have been on the pitch in all three of these games. Now is the perfect time to move on to the next game.

Denmark’s Andreas Christensen celebrates his third goal as Russian players look dejected [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]

Denmark beat Russia 4-1 elsewhere to take second place on goal difference and leave Russia behind with all three of Belgium’s three-pointers out of nine.

After Christian Eriksen collapsed in the opener and the team’s two back-to-back home defeats, Denmark were finally able to celebrate in front of their boisterous and jubilant fans at the Parken Stadium.

“If anyone deserves this, it’s our players,” said Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand. “I can’t imagine how they managed to come back from what they went through. So big credit to the boys.

Eriksen – who wears No.10 for the national team – suffered cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. He was released from the hospital on Friday.

Now a meeting with Wales awaits Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday. And a tournament that so nearly started with a tragedy could still turn into a triumph.