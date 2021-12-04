Belgian port city struggling with cocaine flood

Public health experts and academics say cocaine largely circulates uncontrollably in Europe and has become more available and accepted in social circles where it would once have been taboo, including among young users.

“This corresponds to the trends of our societies,” said Tom Decorte, professor of criminology at the University of Ghent. “It’s a stimulus that allows us to work harder, to be more focused and to face things,” he added, describing the views of many users in European cities.

Four million adults use cocaine in the European Union, and the use of crack and powdered cocaine is on the rise, said João Matias, analyst at the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction, the European agency drugs. The same is true of cocaine-related hospitalizations and deaths.

But another source of concern has been the rampant penetration of drug money into local governments and the economies of cities like Antwerp. Bart De Wever, the city’s right-wing mayor, said criminals involved in cocaine trafficking were increasingly laundering money in real estate or using legitimate businesses as fronts.

“Before you know it, they own part of your town,” Mr De Wever said.

Antwerp is just a logistics hub from which cocaine is shipped across Europe via the Netherlands – the “staging post for cocaine trafficking on the continent”, according to Europol.