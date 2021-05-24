Belarusian President signs tough new law on media restrictions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – The authoritarian President of Belarus on Monday signed a law severely restricting news media activities and allowing their closure without a court hearing.

President Alexander Lukashenko’s decision came a day after the arrest of prominent opposition journalist whose commercial flight was forcibly diverted to Belarus due to an alleged bomb threat. The arrest and theft hijacking have been condemned by Western countries and have drawn new attention to Belarus’ crackdown on the media since widespread protests against Lukashenko erupted last year.

Under the new law, the news media are prohibited from reporting live on unauthorized mass gatherings. It also allows the Ministry of Information to order the closure of a media outlet; previously, media shutdowns required a court ruling.

Other restrictions include banning the publication of the results of opinion polls that are not authorized by the government.

“This is the most repressive media law in Europe, which turns the work of journalists in Belarus into a minefield,” said Andrei Bastunets, president of the Belarusian Association of Journalists.

Widespread protests rocked Belarus for weeks last year, following an allegedly fraudulent election that gave Lukashenko a sixth term. More than 30,000 people were arrested during the protests, many of whom were beaten by police.

The country has regularly cracked down on journalists, including blocking several important news websites and declaring that opposition-oriented messaging app chains are extremist.