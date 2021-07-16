Belarusian police search journalists’ homes as part of continued crackdown

The latest research expands what rights activists say is a crackdown on opponents of longtime President Alexander Lukashenko.

Security agents in Belarus raided the offices and homes of independent journalists and human rights activists for the third day in a row, extending what rights activists say is yet another crackdown on opponents of the long-running president. date Alexander Lukashenko.

Polish channel Nexta Live said the office of US broadcaster Radio Liberty in the capital Minsk was among those searched on Friday. Belarusian human rights organization Viasna-96 reported that two Radio Liberty journalists had been arrested.

Police officers also visited the home of a journalist with Polish television station Belsat and those of several local reporters, Viasna-96 reported.

Authorities have shut down a number of non-state media and human rights groups since protests began in August 2020 against a presidential election that the opposition said was rigged. Protests fell silent during the Belarusian winter following a violent crackdown that saw thousands of protesters arrested, several killed and hundreds sentenced to long prison terms for the unrest.

Lukashenko denies electoral fraud. In power since 1994, he claimed a sixth term with 80 percent of the vote in last year’s poll, official results show.

On Wednesday and Thursday, security agents searched the premises of around 20 human rights, charity, media and specialist institutions, detaining more than 15 people, including the head of Viasna-96.

The searches and detentions have been condemned by Western politicians, international human rights activists and Belarusian protest leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, based in Lithuania.

On Thursday, the head of United Nations human rights, Michelle Bachelet, denounced the escalation of the repression.

“I am deeply alarmed by the latest developments in Belarus,” she said in a statement.

“Such a crackdown is totally unacceptable,” said Bachelet, accusing the Belarusian authorities of showing “blatant disregard … for their obligations under international human rights law”.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK condemns an “escalation of repression” in Belarus, and that the European Union and the United States have imposed sanctions on Belarus in recent months.