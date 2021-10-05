World
Belarusian parliament votes to suspend migrant readmission – Times of India
KYIV: Belarusian lawmakers voted to suspend an agreement with the European Union obliging the former Soviet nation to take back migrants who have crossed its territory into the EU.
The vote on Monday evening in the upper house of the Belarusian parliament formalizes the decision announced by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in June.
Lukashenko and his officials described the measure as part of Belarus’ response to EU sanctions, arguing that the nation cannot afford the costs involved in stopping the flow of migrants to Europe and would use rather the funds to offset the impact of EU sanctions.
Belarus’s European neighbors Poland and Lithuania have struggled to cope with an unusually high number of migrants, most from Iraq and Afghanistan, arriving at their borders with Belarus in recent months. They accused Lukashenko of encouraging the flow of migrants and of using them as a weapon in what they described as a “hybrid war” against the 27-nation bloc in retaliation for its sanctions against Belarus.
EU sanctions were put in place after the Belarusian government severely cracked down on anti-government protesters in 2020 and were stepped up this year after Belarus forcibly hijacked an airliner to arrest an opposition journalist .
Poland has responded to large-scale migration by deploying troops, refusing to let migrants seek asylum and pushing some across the border to Belarus. The harsh approach has drawn criticism from human rights groups. Poland’s influence Catholic Church on Monday appealed for humanitarian aid for migrants.
Speaking to the Belarusian parliament, the Belarusian interior minister Ivan Kobrakov described the suspension of the readmission agreement as a “temporary measure”, adding that the readmission agreement with the EU could enter into force “once relations are normalized”.
Pavel Latushko, a leading Belarusian opposition figure living in Poland, accused Belarusian authorities of encouraging the flow of migrants to the EU.
“Lukashenko is taking revenge on the EU by starting a hybrid war and using the refugees to openly blackmail the European authorities,” Latushko told The Associated Press. “Migration is part of a vast campaign of confrontation with the West led by the Belarusian authorities.
