Belarusian opposition figure arrested after hijacking

Belarusian police arrest journalist Raman Pratasevich, center, Minsk, Belarus. Raman Pratasevich (photo from AP file)

KYIV: A founder of a messaging app channel that has been a key information carrier for opponents of the authoritarian Belarusian president was arrested on Sunday after an airliner he was traveling in was hijacked to Belarus due to a bomb threat.

The presidential press service said President Alexander Lukashenko personally ordered a MiG-29 fighter jet to accompany the Ryanair plane – traveling from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania – to the Minsk airport.

The Belarusian Interior Ministry said Raman pratasevich was arrested at the airport. Pratasevich is the co-founder of the Nexta channel of the Telegram messaging app, which Belarus declared last year to be an extremist after being used to help organize major protests against Lukashenko.

Pratasevich, who had fled the country for Poland, faces charges that can carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

The presidential press service said the bomb threat was received as the plane flew over Belarusian territory; Officials later said no explosives were found on board. There was no immediate comment from Ryanair.

Exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on the International Civil Aviation Organization to open an investigation.

“It is absolutely obvious that this is a special services operation aimed at hijacking a plane in order to arrest activist and blogger Raman Pratasevich,” she said in a security statement. ”

Months of protests erupted after the presidential election last August which, according to official results, gave Lukashenko a sixth term.

Police severely cracked down on the protests, detaining some 30,000 people and beating many of them.

Although protests died down during the winter, Belarus continued to take action against the opposition and independent news media. Last week, 11 staff at the TUT.by news site were arrested by police.