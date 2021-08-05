Belarusian Olympian describes Tokyo ordeal after arriving in Poland

Belarusian Olympian Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she showed Tokyo police a cry for help translated on her phone as she sought to avoid being forced to fly home out of fear for his safety.

The 24-year-old sprinter refused on Sunday to board a flight to Minsk via Istanbul after being pushed against her will at Haneda Airport in the Japanese capital after publicly criticizing the management of her Olympic team.

After seeking protection from the Japanese police, she flew to Poland on Wednesday instead of Belarus.

Poland, which has long criticized Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and is home to many Belarusian activists, has granted Tsimanouskaya and her husband humanitarian visas.

Publicly describing her ordeal for the first time, the athlete told Reuters news agency on Thursday that her family feared she would be sent to a psychiatric ward if she returned to Belarus and her grandmother had it. called to tell him not to come back.

“Grandma called me when they were already driving me to the airport,” Tsimanouskaya said. “I had about ten seconds. She called me, all she said to me was, “Please don’t come back to Belarus, it’s not safe. “

‘I am not afraid’

Sunday’s stalemate began after Tsimanouskaya publicly complained that she had been signed up by her coaches to compete in a race she had never participated in: the 4 × 400-meter relay.

She said she was then banned from competing in the 200-meter scheduled to take place on Monday and was completely withdrawn from the Tokyo Games by her team officials.

Tsimanouskaya said she told her coach on Sunday that she was ready to run in the 200 meters, but then he went to make a call.

“And in [a] A few hours later the head coach came to see me with the team representative and they told me that a decision had been made to send me home, it was not us who took the decision. decision, we just execute it. You have 40 minutes. You have to pack your bags and go to the airport, ”she added.

The decision, she added, came from “above.”

The Belarusian National Olympic Committee had said that coaches had withdrawn Tsimanouskaya from the games on the advice of doctors regarding his emotional and psychological state.

At Tokyo airport, coaches were taken by surprise, the athlete said.

“They didn’t expect that at the airport I would be able to approach the police. They think we are afraid to move, that we are afraid to speak, afraid to tell the truth to the whole world. But I’m not afraid, ”Tsimanouskaya said.

The International Olympic Committee has opened an investigation into Tsimanouskaya’s case and said it is about to hear from the two Belarusian officials allegedly involved.

Repression

Prior to traveling to Tokyo, Tsimanouskaya was not among the few Belarusian Olympians to have publicly expressed support for opposition to Lukashenko, who is under Western sanctions after a crackdown on his opponents since last year.

Opposition figures have been prosecuted, imprisoned or on the run since mass protests against his regime erupted following the August 2020 elections which gave Lukashenko a sixth presidential term, but observers and the Belarusian political opposition denounced it as rigged.

“I have always been far from politics, I did not sign any letter, I did not participate in any demonstration, I did not say anything against the Belarusian government,” Tsimanouskaya said.

“It might sound cruel because of all the terrible things that happened in Belarus last summer, but I was trying to steer clear of it… all I wanted was to go to the Olympics and do my best, ”she said.

Sport plays a prominent role in Belarusian politics under Lukashenko, who led the Belarusian Olympic Committee until he was replaced by his son this year.

Tsimanouskaya said she hopes to be able to continue her sports career in the future and possibly return to Belarus.

“I love my country. I haven’t betrayed it,” she said.