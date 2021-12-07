Belarusian journalists continue to cover their exile – Here’s how

Credit: Yousef Alfuhigi / Unsplash

VILNA, Dec. 07 (IPS) – Independent journalism has arrived more and more attacked in Belarus, the country having become a regional hotbed of media repression. Lately, as much as six media have closed shop to ensure the safety of their staff. Some media professionals have fled the country.

Among those who left were employees of the country’s largest media outlet, TUT.BY. The site closed in May after government officials raided newsroom offices and the homes of some employees. Fifteen staff have been arrested on criminal charges, and are currently being held in prison.

The TUT.BY site was blocked and the government said it had published more than 20 years of reporting on extremist material. Under penalty of administrative and criminal penalties, their report may no longer be disseminated or reprinted in Belarus, the logos of the publication may not be used and the name TUT.BY may not be mentioned.

After the site was blocked, reporters in the newsroom began posting their stories on Telegram. In early July, some of these reporters launched a new project called Zerkalo.io. Now registered in Ukraine but still reporting for Belarusian audiences, Zerkalo’s team sees themselves as the successors of TUT.BY.

“I consider our case worthy of interest, but it is by no means positive,” said Alexandra Pushkina, public relations manager at Zerkalo. About 30 members of TUT.BY’s 260-person team now work for Zerkalo, she explained. They are based in five countries.

Employees who have left the country are safe – a particularly significant development in light of the Belarusian government bringing a second criminal case against the employees of TUT.BY at the beginning of October.

“I feel guilty for every day my colleagues spend in prison. I would gladly swap places with them, ”Pushkina said. “But I run the biggest media outlet in the country, and I’m responsible for keeping it alive.” She added that the editorial’s current goal is “to make it clear that you can’t just flip a switch and stop the flow of information.”

Zerkalo went live two months after the government raids on TUT.BY. After deciding to launch the new site, the Zerkalo team discussed it with the owners of TUT.BY, registered the new outlet in another country (Ukraine), bought the domain name and designed and launched the new site, Pushkina explained. For journalists who find themselves in similar situations, she recommended making relocation arrangements in advance: buy a domain name, make a backup copy of your existing content, and back it up in another country.

Less than an hour after the launch of Zerkalo, the Belarusian authorities blocked access to it. A month later, the court ruled that the content of the site is extremist. “Today our average daily figure is 200,000 pageviews. According to Google Analytics data from September, the site has 2.9 million monthly visitors, ”Pushkina said, noting that the numbers are increasing. “Today we are again the largest media outlet covering politics. We are even ahead of the state media, ”Pushkina said. Still, they’re much smaller than TUT.BY’s readership before it closed. In April 2021, for example, 18.2 million unique visitors visited TUT.BY.

The relocation provided critical benefits for Zerkalo. “The editorial staff are safer and no one has been arrested since the new site launched,” Pushkina said.

Zerkalo continues to prioritize safety. The newsroom does not have a physical office that can be wiretapped, or where its employees could be detained. The names of journalists are kept secret and their articles have no signature. To protect information, employees communicate through secure messaging applications.

Zerkalo does not have journalists physically working in Belarus; the editorial staff receives information from its readers on developments within the country. “Our staff is facing 12 years. We receive letters from journalists who say they are ready. But I’m not ready to be responsible for anyone who might end up in jail, ”Pushkina said.

She noted that Zerkalo journalists maintain their editorial integrity, despite the challenges they face. “When your colleagues are imprisoned, when a lot of people are forced to leave their homeland, you want to defend yourself. But we have decided to maintain the previous editorial policy due to high journalistic standards.

Looking back, Pushkina believes the editors of TUT.BY made a critical mistake – a mistake she personally regrets. They had not anticipated the dramatic turn of events in Belarus: “I would advise all media that find themselves in a similar situation in other countries to try to answer the question: how far could the repressive repression go? ?

Journalists and newsrooms elsewhere who face efforts to silence their reporting might also consider moving. Here are some tips to keep in mind when needed:

Make sure employees understand what they’re getting signed up for, including the financial situation. During the first months, Zerkalo employees worked without pay because TUT.BY’s bank accounts had been frozen. It was not possible to implement commercial plans because the content on the site was also identified as extremist. It can also be dangerous for employees to relocate to return to their country of origin.

Rethink your business model. Zerkalo’s editorial staff looked for new ways to hold on under the circumstances. This included soliciting donations and help from foundations that support free media.

Remember that in addition to your editorial team, your newsroom should have people familiar with the business side of the initiative, familiar with legal issues, and experienced in project management. It is also important to identify who will be the primary decision maker.

Define your editorial policy and your communication strategy before the launch.

This article was originally published by IJNet, International Network of Journalists