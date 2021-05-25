Belarus: UN human rights office calls for Roman Protasevich’s “ immediate release ”

On Sunday, Roman Protasevich was flying in a Ryanair plane from Greece to Lithuania which was forcibly diverted to the Belarusian capital Minsk, “apparently under false pretenses and for the express purpose of capturing him,” said OHCHR spokesperson Rupert Colville.

The manner in which, under threat of military force, Mr. Protasevich was removed from the jurisdiction of another state and placed under that of Belarus, “amounted to an extraordinary restitution “, he added.

Mr Colville said such a blatant abuse of power against a journalist for exercising his rights protected by international law deserved the strongest possible condemnation.

An “ astonishing episode ”

Calling for his immediate release, the spokesperson described Mr. Protasevich’s detention and the circumstances surrounding it as an “astonishing episode” which marks a new phase in the country’s crackdown on journalists and civil society. in general.

He explained that penalizing a journalist simply for criticizing the government violates freedom of expression and is a violation of Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Under human rights law, the mere act of organizing a peaceful assembly should never be criminalized under national laws, including anti-terrorism laws, and the arrest or detention of a person as punishment for the legitimate exercise of their rights to freedom of opinion and expression and to freedom of assembly, is considered arbitrary ”, Mr. Colville pointed out.

He added that the arbitrary arrest was a sign of an extremely disturbing escalation in the crackdown on dissenting voices, not only journalists but also Belarusian human rights defenders and other civil society actors, including those living abroad.

The spokesperson also pointed out that the forced landing of the Ryanair plane terrorized the passengers on board and exposed them to unnecessary danger, in violation of their human rights.

Fear of torture

Mr. Colville said OHCHR fears for the safety of the dissident journalist and asks for assurances that he is being treated humanely and will not be subjected to ill-treatment or torture.

“His appearance on state television last night was not reassuring, given the apparent bruising on his face and the high probability that his appearance was not voluntary,” said the OHCHR official, “and that” confessions ”had been coerced.

“These forced confessions are prohibited under the Convention Against TortureMr. Colville said during a briefing to journalists in Geneva. The concern also extends to Mr Protasevich’s girlfriend, Sofia Sapaga, who was also allegedly arbitrarily arrested.