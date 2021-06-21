Belarus faces wider EU sanctions, targeting economy
BRUSSELS – Reacting to the arrest last month of a young opposition journalist, European Union foreign ministers were due to impose new sanctions on the Belarusian government of President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko on Monday for its rights violations humans.
The fourth round of sanctions would hit large parts of the Belarusian economy – banks, oil and tobacco and, in particular, the potash industry – and would represent an effort to expand sanctions by penalizing organizations rather than just them. individuals responsible for the repression.
Ministers are meeting in Luxembourg on Monday to vote on sanctions, which are expected to be confirmed by heads of state and government when they meet in Brussels later this week.
“We are going to approve the package of new sanctions, which is a larger package,” said Josep Borrell Fontelles, head of European Union foreign policy. He said more than 80 people and organizations would be targeted by a travel ban to the European Union and asset freezes.
The Europeans have imposed previous rounds of sanctions after Mr Lukashenko claimed victory in a re-election in an August election widely seen as fraudulent, then crushed a popular uprising, but the final round was sparked by the possession of Romain Protasevich, a young dissident journalist who played a central role in reporting and coordinating protests over the past year.
Mr Protasevich, 26, and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, 23, were arrested on May 23 after the Belarusian government forced airliner flying between Greece and Lithuania, two member states of the European Union, to land in Minsk, claiming there was a bomb on board.
Since his arrest, Mr Protasevich – visibly bruised, despite heavy makeup – has been heard and seen in recordings and at press conferences in which he praised Mr Lukashenko in a muffled voice.
The sanctions list includes judges and prosecutors who were involved in the sentencing of the protesters; members of parliament and government; and law enforcement officials and business executives associated with government.
After a meeting breakfast Monday morning between the foreign ministers and Svetlana TikhanovskayaBelarusian opposition leader German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has made it clear that the European Union will take a broader approach.
“We will no longer be satisfied with sanctioning individuals,” he said. “We will now also impose sectoral sanctions, which means that we will now get to work on the economic areas that are of particular importance to Belarus and to the regime’s revenues.”
Mr Maas said the 27 member states were united on the new sanctions. “We want to say very, very clearly to Lukashenko that there is no going back,” he said.
Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn has called for sanctions on potash exports, calling them crucial. “The key word, I think, is potash,” he said. “We know Belarus produces a lot of potash, it is one of the biggest suppliers in the world, and I think it would hurt Lukashenko a lot if we run something in this area.”
Sanctions against the financial sector will include bans on new lending, investment by European Union investors seeking to trade securities or buy short-term Belarusian bonds, and investment services of bloc banks. EU export credits will also end.
Potash exports, important for fertilizers, are a major source of foreign exchange for Belarus, and state-owned Belaruskali says it produces 20 percent of the world’s supply.
The EU’s statistics agency said the bloc imported $ 1.5 billion in chemicals, including potash from Belarus last year, as well as more than $ 1.2 billion in oil. crude oil and related products such as fuel and lubricants.
Austria, which has significant banking interests in Belarus through Bank Raiffeisen, had opposed the financial sanctions, insisting they did not harm ordinary Belarusians, but ultimately agreed.
“With this agreement, the EU sends a clear and targeted signal against the unbearable acts of repression by the Belarusian regime,” the Austrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Since last year, the European Union has already imposed three rounds of sanctions on Belarusian citizens, including Lukashenko, and after the hijacking, the European Union banned Belarusian airlines from its airspace and asked European airlines not to fly over Belarus.
There have been few signs, however, that the sanctions have changed the policies or behavior of Mr. Lukashenko’s government.
Asked Monday morning what these sanctions are expected to accomplish, Mr Borrell said the new sanctions would increase pressure for change.
“Sanctions are a way to put pressure on the Belarusian government,” he said. “And these will seriously harm the economy of Belarus. What do you expect when you punish something? To change their behavior.
Separately, on Monday, European leaders renewed sanctions against Russia in response to the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol to Ukraine, extending them by one year.
