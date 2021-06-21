Belarus faces wider EU sanctions, targeting economy

BRUSSELS – Reacting to the arrest last month of a young opposition journalist, European Union foreign ministers were due to impose new sanctions on the Belarusian government of President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko on Monday for its rights violations humans.

The fourth round of sanctions would hit large parts of the Belarusian economy – banks, oil and tobacco and, in particular, the potash industry – and would represent an effort to expand sanctions by penalizing organizations rather than just them. individuals responsible for the repression.

Ministers are meeting in Luxembourg on Monday to vote on sanctions, which are expected to be confirmed by heads of state and government when they meet in Brussels later this week.

“We are going to approve the package of new sanctions, which is a larger package,” said Josep Borrell Fontelles, head of European Union foreign policy. He said more than 80 people and organizations would be targeted by a travel ban to the European Union and asset freezes.